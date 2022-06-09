NWFA photo contest winners announced

Friday, May 28, the 2022 Photo Contest winners were announced at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery in Cook, Minn. All 76 photos were fun, thought provoking and colorful, making for tough decisions for the voting public who came into the gallery.
All three photos were champions within one or two votes apart. Congratulations to the following winning photographers:
HONORABLE MENTION: Bill Conger-- "Happy Tree" was taken on the fireboat patrol for the Lake Vermilion Fire Boat.
SECOND PLACE: Marcia Bergquist--"Coopers Smile" was taken when just playing.
FIRST PLACE: Heather Fealy--"Mr Chompy" was taken while playing with the settings on an iPhone mini. The iPhone was set on the protract setting and taken with natural light.
NWFA is thankful for everyone participating in the 12th annual photo contest. NWFA’s goal is to inspire, nurture and celebrate the arts, as a nonprofit membership organization established by artists and community supporters. Many classes, exhibits, sales opportunities and performances are generated by NWFA. Stop in the gallery for a list of available classes and enjoy beautiful, thoughtful works of art, crafts and greeting cards. You may contact NWFA by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com. There is a website at NWFAMN.ORG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.