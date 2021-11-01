MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its November 2021 exhibitions. The Minnesota Gallery will feature ceramic artists Ashley Hise and Lucas Anderson with their exhibit, “Chaos and Clay: Imagined Vessels of the Sea Peoples.” In the MacRostie Gallery, the exhibit “Every Tree Has Stories to Tell,” continues on display through November 20. The public is invited to experience the exhibitions at the First Friday reception on November 5 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or online at macrostieartcenter.org. November exhibitions at MacRostie Art Center are sponsored by Glorvigen, Tierney and Company and Wood Works Homes.
MACROSTIE GALLERY | EVERY TREE HAS STORIES TO TELL
Five tree species of northern Minnesota and over 150 works of art and craft are featured in this unique collection curated by John Zasada. Basketry, carvings, and forest products are interwoven with stories that illuminate the scientific and cultural significance of basswood, birch, black ash, cedar, and willow trees in our region. Join John on each Friday at noon for a guided tour of the exhibit, through the exhibit’s close on November 20.
This activity is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
MINNESOTA GALLERY | CLAY AND CHAOS: IMAGINED VESSELS OF THE SEA PEOPLES | Ashley Hise and Lucas Anderson
Ashley Hise and Lucas Anderson are Duluth-based potters who celebrate the process of transformation inherent in ceramic art by creating works that juxtapose ancient traditions with contemporary expression. As artists, they are inspired by Lake Superior, an association which is conveyed through form, function, and design.
Ashley Hise lives and works in Duluth. As she has become a mother, wife, and teacher, she has also learned more about her connection to the Anishinabeg people through her grandmother. All of this has deepened her sense of belonging and brought more meaning to her artistic practice.
“With clay I’m trying to capture a feeling of transfiguration,” says Hise. “During my process of wheel-throwing, sculpting and firing I like to emphasize that which is not in my control: the cracks that form as the clay is stretched along a curve, the movement and mixing of glazes as they react to the heat of the kiln, and the materials in the clay that flash and blush from the kiln atmosphere. High temperatures in the kiln can cause the clay to warp and twist but also strengthen - while the glazes mix and crystallize. Working to integrate these aspects of clay and firing has provided inspiration and been a lesson in embracing change as a threshold of possibility!”
Lucas Anderson was inspired to make functional ceramic art from his time teaching Art and Design in South Korea, where he became passionate about ceramics and kimchi.
“I wanted to combine the Onggi style of traditional Korean ceramics and with a water sealing rim derived from fermentation crocks,” says Anderson. “Each crock is unique in its texture, color, glazing, and firing; yet they all fit together as a family.”
Now living in Duluth, Anderson has shown work at 47 Degrees Gallery, in the 2019 Duluth Art Institute Member Show, and at the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) National Convention in Minneapolis/St. Paul.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK | Nov. 5
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibits from 4 – 7 p.m. with artist talks at 6 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the many art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the new exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
