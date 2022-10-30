MacRostie Art Center (MAC) announces the opening of its new exhibition. From Nov. 4 until Dec. 30 the Minnesota Gallery will host “Red Iron & White Bone,” which will include drawings by Aaron Squadroni and antler baskets by Cathryn Peters. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on November 4 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Anderson Family Dental.
Minnesota Gallery: Red Iron and White Bone, Aaron Squadroni and Cathryn Peters
This exhibition pairs the drawings of Aaron Squadroni (Grand Rapids, MN) with the woven antler baskets of Cathryn Peters (Hudson, WI) for a two- and three- dimensional exploration of sculpture incorporating local materials. Squadroni uses steel and mine rocks to portray mine pits as works of art – accidental sculptures on a massive scale. Peters creates functional and sculptural vessels using antlers, natural materials, and traditional weaving techniques.
First Friday Art Walk, November 4
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 pm with an artist talk at 6 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibitions. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
Also showing in November:
Macrostie Gallery: The Mix, Robert Martinez
Robert Martinez (Riverton, WY) grew up on the Wind River Reservation and his artwork is influenced by his Northern Arapaho heritage as well as the icons, myths, and stories of the American West. He combines historical imagery with intense, vibrant color and contrasting shades of light and dark in his work in order to engage the viewer and confront modern themes.
Giinawind Creative Space, Terri Laduke
First Nations artist Teresa Laduke (White Earth Band of Ojibwe) displays the bright and uplifting paintings of her “Coloring Book Series.” LaDuke has been making art since the 1970s, focusing on painting, beadwork, and the spoken word.
Coming soon:
Northern Spirit Shop Open House:
Nov. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Join us for a first look at the unique local art that will be for sale in our annual holiday marketplace.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.