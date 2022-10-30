MacRostie Art Center (MAC) announces the opening of its new exhibition. From Nov. 4 until Dec. 30 the Minnesota Gallery will host “Red Iron & White Bone,” which will include drawings by Aaron Squadroni and antler baskets by Cathryn Peters. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on November 4 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Anderson Family Dental.

