You be a judge! View original works of art, the photo contest exhibit and vote for your favorite to win the 2022 Photo Contest at the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery at 210 S. River St. in Cook Wednesday, May 4 until noon on Friday, May 27.
The winner is awarded $100 and the runner-up $50 on May 27th at 1:00 p.m.. Please attend this gala event from 1 to 3 p.m.
The NWFA annual Photo Contest fundraiser began taking contest entries in March with a deadline of April 30th. The contest is free of charge for students under 18 for up to 3 photos. Adults have paid an entry fee of $10 per photo entry. The theme this year is “Happiness is…..”. The contest is decided solely by the voting public who vote at NWFA Gallery from May 4 until May 27 and the gallery is open on Wed.,Thurs. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. On Saturday, the open hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
So everyone is invited to grab some friends and visit the art gallery in Cook, MN located on main street next to Dreamweaver Spa and Salon, right behind the big Spruce tree. The Gallery has been in operation for nearly 12 years now and displays art for 35 to 45 artists year round. If you look up NWFAMN.ORG you will find more information about events, classes, concerts and more. Contact may also be made by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.