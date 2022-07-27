From shared geography of northeast Minnesota and all or parts of five Tribal nations – The Northland Foundation is pleased to announce the individuals and projects being awarded Maada’ookiing grants. The Maada’ookiing board reviewed and approved the following grant awards in June.

Maada'ookiing (“the distribution” in Ojibwe) is a Northland Foundation program to strengthen relationships with Indigenous community, build partnerships with Native nations, and offer support for community members to expand capacity in northeastern Minnesota. A grant opportunity is being offered three times per year, awarding up to $2,500 per grant for Tribal citizens, descendants, or those having kinship ties or affiliation to Indigenous communities within the Foundation’s geographic service area. Grant applications are accepted anytime on the online grant portal. The next application deadline is September 15, 2022.

