From shared geography of northeast Minnesota and all or parts of five Tribal nations – The Northland Foundation is pleased to announce the individuals and projects being awarded Maada’ookiing grants. The Maada’ookiing board reviewed and approved the following grant awards in June.
Maada'ookiing (“the distribution” in Ojibwe) is a Northland Foundation program to strengthen relationships with Indigenous community, build partnerships with Native nations, and offer support for community members to expand capacity in northeastern Minnesota. A grant opportunity is being offered three times per year, awarding up to $2,500 per grant for Tribal citizens, descendants, or those having kinship ties or affiliation to Indigenous communities within the Foundation’s geographic service area. Grant applications are accepted anytime on the online grant portal. The next application deadline is September 15, 2022.
The June 2022 grantees are:
John Daniel: $2,500
To compile audio and video recordings of Ojibwe speaking Elders to be used in language programs and curriculum.
Charles Wagner: $2,500
To support youth drum programming at Nett Lake and across the central Iron Range.
John McMillen: $2,500
To share knowledge about traditional wild rice gathering and processing including the making of key tools for the practice.
Herbert Fineday: $2,500
To create and share video tutorials on making Ojibwe floral style applique clothing.
Victoria McMillen: $2,500
To provide a moccasin making program with an emphasis on traditional language and healing practices that help people with trauma and grief.
Christina Woods: $1,800
To support professional development opportunity to participate in a curatorial tour of Indigenous Museums and to promote decolonizing art collections in northeast Minnesota.
