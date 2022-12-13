The Northland Foundation has announced the individuals and projects being awarded the most recent round of Maada’ookiing grants. The Maada’ookiing board reviewed and approved the following fall 2022 grant awards.
“Our staff and Maada’ookiing board members are excited to see the array of projects and activities that individual grantees are providing for their communities,” said Northland Foundation Program Officer, Cayla Bellanger DeGroat. “Sharing our gifts in service of our communities is integral to our traditional values, and it’s an honor to be able to offer small grants to assist the grantees in this good work.”
Maada'ookiing (“the distribution” in Ojibwe) is a Northland Foundation program designed to strengthen relationships with Indigenous community, build partnerships with Native nations, and offer support for Indigenous community members to expand capacity in northeast Minnesota. A grant opportunity is being offered three times per year, awarding up to $2,500 per grant for Tribal citizens, descendants, or those having kinship ties or affiliation to Indigenous communities within the Foundation’s geographic service area. Grant applications are accepted anytime on the online grant portal. The next application deadline is February 15, 2023. Those who are interested in exploring applying for a grant are encouraged to visit the Northland Foundation’s website and contact Cayla Bellanger DeGroat by email at cayla@northlandfdn.org or phone at (218) 730-3387 with questions.
The Fall 2022 Maada’ookiing grantees are:
Bonnie Fohrenkam: $2,500
To hold weekly beadwork classes for community members on the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation, instructing participants on traditional and contemporary beadwork techniques.
Nashel Bebeau: $2,500
To hold women-led sewing classes for members of the Ball Club community on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation, to learn how to create their own ribbon skirts.
Natalie Smith: $2,500
To hold activities to support the Native American recovery community in the Duluth and Cloquet areas as they strengthen connections in a good way.
Moira Villiard: $2,500
To support the implementation of Ojibwemowin signage and historical markers at the Chief Buffalo Memorial walls by Gichi-Ode Akiing in downtown Duluth.
Ryan Drew Bajan: $2,500
To hold a multi-day traditional hide tanning course for youth and adults on the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa’s Nett Lake and Lake Vermillion Reservations.
