The Northland Foundation has announced the individuals and projects being awarded the most recent round of Maada’ookiing grants. The Maada’ookiing board reviewed and approved the following fall 2022 grant awards.

“Our staff and Maada’ookiing board members are excited to see the array of projects and activities that individual grantees are providing for their communities,” said Northland Foundation Program Officer, Cayla Bellanger DeGroat. “Sharing our gifts in service of our communities is integral to our traditional values, and it’s an honor to be able to offer small grants to assist the grantees in this good work.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments