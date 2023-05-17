The value of a college degree has been questioned by generations as the cost to attain one has risen dramatically for more than 40 years. Recently, the Minnesota Legislature sent a bill to Governor Tim Walz that will make the financial burden of higher education much easier for thousands of Minnesota’s college students with a free tuition program.
With the current legislative session dwindling down to just days before the mandated break, big news continues to pour out of Congress as legislators scramble to get their priority provisions included in the omnibus bill at the end of the session.
As part of a two-year higher education bill, Minnesota legislators passed the “North Star Promise” scholarship program which will cover the remaining tuition for all eligible students attending public colleges throughout the state, including those students who qualify that attend Itasca’s Minnesota North College.
Students of families making less than $80,000 a year may be eligible for the program. Additional qualifications for the scholarship include students taking at least one credit per semester, have not completed a bachelor’s degree, and will still have to fill out a FAFSA application.
The North Star Promise scholarship would pay the remaining balance of tuition and fees after all other scholarships, grants, and aid have been deducted. The cost of the North Star Promise will be $117 million the first year and then around $50 million a year afterward to maintain. Investing in higher education may pay off in multiple ways because currently, the Minnesota State College system had an economic impact of $8.4 million according to their website, tying them to $1 out of every $49 in the state economy, as well as churning out qualified workers into the state’s labor force.
“We’ve been seeing declining enrollment on all campuses,” said Senate Higher Education Committee Chair Omar Fateh (62, DFL).
“If we don’t do something quick, we’re at risk of shutting down campuses – I see this bill as an enrollment driver.”
Opponents of the bill did not feel they were adequately represented. House Representative Marion O’Neill (29B, R) who heads the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee, said she was “completely frozen out of all discussions.”
With Minnesota’s unemployment rate at an all-time low, qualified workers are needed more than ever to fill vacancies in the labor force and the North Star Promise will make college accessible and affordable to students who previously did not believe college was a possibility. The Minnesota State College network consists of 26 colleges, seven universities, 54 campuses throughout the state and offers 3,885 academic programs, and award more than 36,000 degrees annually, according to their website
The Minnesota Office of Higher Education estimates it will impact 15,000-20,000 students currently enrolled including many here in Minnesota North’s Itasca Campus in Grand Rapids who require some form of aid to progress through school.
Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, or IPEDS, showed the 2019-21 academic years exceeded $5,500 in tuition at Itasca and 97% of students are receiving some form of financial aid. The data showed Itasca had a retention rate of 56% and a graduation rate of only 30%.
The Itasca County median income according to the Census Bureau’s last census is $58,393, which would qualify for the North Star Promise scholarship and give many local students increased access to higher education. According to the census, only 25% of Itasca County has a bachelor’s degree or higher. With a reduced or eliminated financial burden, Minnesota is likely to see boosts in graduation and labor participation.
North Star Promise will go into effect on Jul. 1 with the start of the new fiscal year and impact tens of thousands of two- and four-year college students next Fall.
