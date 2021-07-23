Nordic Folk Tunes concert August 20

Submitted Photo

Third Coast Chamber Collective musicians pictured, from left, are Pedro Oviedo, Evgeny Zvonnikov, Magdalena Sas and Emmy Rozanski.

The Itasca Orchestra Strings Program and the Third Coast Chamber Collective will perform Nordic Folk Tunes from 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 at the Itasca County Fair in the gazebo. The classically trained world class Chamber group, The Third Coast Chamber Collective, will perform alongside the local string students in an engaging concert that celebrates the musical traditions of the Scandinavian region. “Woodworks,” is a collection of tunes arranged by the Danish String Quartet based on traditional folk music. The music reflects a simpler time, but is meaningful and relevant to audiences today. The concert is free to the public.

