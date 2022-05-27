The Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission is seeking nominations of businesses, organizations, or individuals for the annual Mayor’s Art Award. Deadline for nominations will remain open through this Monday, May 30, 2022.
The award was first given in 2017 and has been presented to a variety of winners. Past winners include Grand Rapids State Bank and the Wilcox family in 2017, Timberlake Lodge and the Ives family in 2018, Brewed Awakenings in 2019, radio station KAXE in 2020, and most recently Katie Marshall and Sam Militech in 2021.
Jennifer Gorman with the Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission said the main purpose of giving the Mayor’s Art Award is, “to recognize people in the community that help the arts flourish.”
Past winners have shown their support for the arts community in many manys including volunteering, advocacy, community outreach, workplace-based galleries, and other activities to promote the value of arts and culture.
“It’s all about how a person/organization supports the arts and helps artists flourish in the area,” Gorman said. “Some are advocates, some are collectors, and all are arts lovers.”
Gorman added that they have not received as many nominations this year as they would have hoped for at this point.
“We would love to hear from more people because we know there are lots of people doing great things out there,” Gorman stated.
For the first time ever, the Mayor’s Art Award will be presented to the winner at the Grand Rapids Riverfest on September 11, 2022. The winner will be presented with a hand picked piece of local art as well.
To submit a nomination, email tpagel@ci.grand-rapids.mn.us or mail your nomination to Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission, 420 N. Pokegama Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
