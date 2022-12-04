Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano had a friendly reminder for residents during the Nov. 28 meeting of the Deer River City Council this week. Castellano wanted to remind everyone of the no overnight parking in the uptown district.

Castellano said this includes First Avenue Northeast, Second Street Northeast and First Street Northeast. He stated officers have been issuing parking tickets. Castellano also said that in all areas of the city vehicles need to be moved every eight hours so the street department can remove snow. The street department starts to move snow as early as 2 a.m.


