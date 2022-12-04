Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano had a friendly reminder for residents during the Nov. 28 meeting of the Deer River City Council this week. Castellano wanted to remind everyone of the no overnight parking in the uptown district.
Castellano said this includes First Avenue Northeast, Second Street Northeast and First Street Northeast. He stated officers have been issuing parking tickets. Castellano also said that in all areas of the city vehicles need to be moved every eight hours so the street department can remove snow. The street department starts to move snow as early as 2 a.m.
The police chief also stated that calls to his department were up for the month to 269. Last year at this time, the police received 216 calls in November.
In other business during the council’s Monday meeting, City Administrator Mark Box presented resolution 2022-32 finalizing the 2023 levy. At the public hearing, there were no property owners present to speak to the 2023 proposed levy increase of 2.4 percent. The council approved this resolution.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the certificate of completion for the cross-country ski trails, which says that trails are ready to open when there is enough snow.
•Approved Box to sign a satisfaction of mortgage between the city and MDI Hired Hands.
•Heard from Box regarding his upcoming meeting with a housing group on Dec. 6, 2022 to discuss possible housing opportunities for Deer River. The meeting will be at a City Hall at 1 p.m.
