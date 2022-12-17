No ordinary fish tale

On Nov. 26, the McKeon Hugh Roberts Album Release party filled Klockow Brewing in Grand Rapids to a standing-room-only crowd. In the audience among brew aficionados, musicians, artisans, and supporters sat McKeon Roberts’ mom Nicolette, radiant, with a moonbeam smile across her face. Cedar House 38 Music Studio owner and musician, Kai Stenlund’s parents, across at another table, looked over and gave her a knowing wink. The uplifting night was to be celebrated as two young men, with a champion cast of music enthusiasts, proved a small town can be the base for big dreams.

McKeon Hugh Roberts, 34, and Kai Anders Stenlund, 36, have been building musical momentum since becoming close friends in high school. The Grand Rapids natives are a part of a tightly-knit and ever-growing legion of rural artists and musicians building sounds to move the Northland by way of Midwestern culture and background. Both men left the area and then returned home cumulated with a vision: the tranquility of bucolic life as a driving force to floatmusic attractions outstate.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments