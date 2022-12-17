On Nov. 26, the McKeon Hugh Roberts Album Release party filled Klockow Brewing in Grand Rapids to a standing-room-only crowd. In the audience among brew aficionados, musicians, artisans, and supporters sat McKeon Roberts’ mom Nicolette, radiant, with a moonbeam smile across her face. Cedar House 38 Music Studio owner and musician, Kai Stenlund’s parents, across at another table, looked over and gave her a knowing wink. The uplifting night was to be celebrated as two young men, with a champion cast of music enthusiasts, proved a small town can be the base for big dreams.
McKeon Hugh Roberts, 34, and Kai Anders Stenlund, 36, have been building musical momentum since becoming close friends in high school. The Grand Rapids natives are a part of a tightly-knit and ever-growing legion of rural artists and musicians building sounds to move the Northland by way of Midwestern culture and background. Both men left the area and then returned home cumulated with a vision: the tranquility of bucolic life as a driving force to floatmusic attractions outstate.
It began with the school jazz band and carried over to the Ground Floor Youth Center where McKeon and Kai joined fellow classmates creating homegrown writings, music, and recordings. The scene was a comfort zone, building creativity with peers. They experimented with instruments, genres, and bands producing low-budget demos.
McKeon’s parents Russ and Nicolette Roberts were story-bound high school sweethearts, his mother was a cheerleader and homecoming princess; his father was captain of the football team. McKeon and his older brother Cassidy were the apples of their eyes – living the white picket fence life in Williston, North Dakota. McKeon was only eight when tragedy struck, his father at age 42, died suddenly from cardiac arrest. His mom, in numbing grief, took a new job, in a new state, settling in Itasca County. McKeon retreated to the Mississippi River and the land of lakes, tossing sentiments, emotions, and words in his head while honing near-professional fishing skills. He was often seen on his skateboard, rod in one hand and catch in the other. Prairie-born and lake-raised created a bountiful backdrop for a kid with melancholy lyrics awaiting to be written while searching for adulthood. After graduation, he secured his degree in Natural Resources, specializing in aquatics.
Kai Stenlund was raised with roots in health and transformation. His parents Bryan and Marlene, healthcare professionals, introduced Kai and his brother Ian, at early ages to Eastern philosophies: Buddhism & Hinduism, which included yoga, meditation, and of course, music. Kai fondly remembers his “start” in music production: recording up to 20 house bands during high school, and at the Ground Floor where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his music buds. The science of sound engineering appealed to Kai. His graduation goals were simple: move to the Twin Cities and earn a degree, which he did at McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul. He took his technology and production engineering degree to India, dedicating a year to crafting his studio skills to the multi-language translations of the Far East, expanding his Zen.
Meanwhile, McKeon headed West, back to Williston and the Bakken Oil Boom that drew thousands of young men and women to high-paying jobs on the oil-rich prairies of North Dakota. He took his guitar and fishing skills, returning to his childhood home and big muddy Missouri. Chord progressions played in his head like the rolling rapids of the two rivers he claimed as friends. Laboring long days, McKeon played area pub open mic nights and was befriended by a talented Idahoan, Keesha Renna. Kai joined him, too. The trio teamed to sing, song-write, and support each other traveling to Montana and across the vast West – playing to growing brewery audiences. McKeon penned the soul-hearted traveler’s tale titled “1804,” a reference to the North Dakota state highway built on the trails of Lewis and Clark. Roberts and Stenlund, were on a personal expedition building lyrics and ballads to match the adventures of their trek.
Kai returned to build his music career in Minneapolis. He and high school buddy Josh Parlanti, both studio engineers, combined skills to form a home studio in Parlanti’s basement. One of their projects honored great American 1970s singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson, who parlayed early Indie music into an art form of its own. Marketing with Kickstarter funding, they launched a successful tribute band called Dream On Nilsson with Ian Stenlund, Josh Parlanti, Joe Downing, and Kyle (O’Brien) Lussier, producing a CD dedicated to the iconic Nilsson. For three years, the band played successfully in and around the metro area. They appeared at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in 2018.
Over time McKeon and Kai had laid down individual works: demos, singles, dropbox tunes – each building a skillset that would complement the other. Kai took the plunge, opening his own music studio in Minneapolis. McKeon had an intimate body of work ready for an album; a CD his mom had always pined for him to complete. McKeon began driving down to Kai’s studio where they painstakingly started his album production. 2019 marked unforeseen change, with the impact of the highly infectious coronavirus.
The international pandemic forced Covid-19 restrictions, which impacted musicians. Kai closed his music studio and returned back home to Grand Rapids. The same year McKeon’s mom was regrettably diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, a disease with no known cure. Halt. Wait. Pivot. Reset.
McKeon now worked for Wired2fish as a staff editor/videographer. His singer- songwriter background aligned perfectly with his job teaching, story-telling, filming, exploring lakes, and fishing. Onward entrepreneurial, Kai joined his parent’s business Begin Healing, working sales for products aimed at mediating the high anxiety of Covid-19. He and his brother Ian added another layer of wellness by starting Stonegrove Saunas, a portable sauna barrel rental service.
Tides turned when Kai found a perfect property in the long-retired Edge of the Wilderness Antique Shop. Awaiting restoration and renovation (north of Grand Rapids on State Hwy 38) meant long hours, sweat equity, and a supportive team creating the gem now known as Cedar House 38, a professional audio and music production studio.
McKeon and Kai rebooted McKeon’s album thinking it would be an acoustic guitar singer-songwriter solo . . . that is until epic changes started to occur. GR native Tim Saxhaug, of American Bluegrass band: Trampled with Turtles success, asked Roberts and Stenlund to create a movie score. Saxhaug and yet, another talented GR native, Matt Roy [Hernesman] were producing an independent movie, Bough Brothers, a Headwaters Entertainment production, part of Lost Forty Studios in Chisholm.
Also building steam, to present at the 2 nd Annual Grand Rapids Riverfest 2022, was a fiercely rising regional folk-rock band Wild Horses, led by the husband and wife team, Jed and Arianna LaPlant. Switching over to bass fiddle McKeon signed on to play - while Kai was producing the summer debut album Runaway for the band. By the time McKeon’s self-titled album was ready for release, a village of superbly talented guest artists provided harmonies and added instruments with Kai at the helm, manning and mixing the bounty. McKeon’s mission of love proliferated into a self-titled well-mastered work of art, touched by talented musicians of the Northland. For McKeon, this was three years, three studios, a pandemic, a movie score, a new band, and the persistent goal – surprising his mother with a CD of his own. He set the bait. A box of fishing promo t-shirts from work – would his mom see if any fit? On Nov. 21, 2022, with his beloved grandmother looking on, McKeon secretly videotaped Nicolette opening, not a box of clothing, but a box filled with McKeon’s newly minted CDs. A surprise, then a smile, and her laughter filled the room. Nikki beamed, exclaiming, “I have waited my whole life for this.”
No one could exaggerate this “fish tale” – it was the mother-son special of the day – with an added personal touch: a portion of any sales of Roberts CD will go to the Parkinson’s Foundation to honor a mom who encouraged her son to keep reaching for his dream.
