This spring, procrastinators and pollinators unite.
Grand Rapids is joining several other Minnesota communities in an effort that asks landowners to keep the lawmower in the garage for a month to give pollinators a helping hand (or wing) and a jump start on the summer growing season.
No Mow May is a pilot program initiated by PlantLife, a world-wide organization dedicated to preserving wild plants and nature reserves. The basis for the No Mow May campaign originated in the United Kingdom and is quickly catching on all over. It launched in the U.S., this year on April 29, 2022. It suggests that residents lock up their lawnmowers and let the wild flowers in their lawns bloom, providing a feast of nectar for our hungry pollinators.
The driving force for this campaign is the sharp decline of both native plants and pollinators - both of which are dependent on the other for success. Whether it’s a small patch or your whole lawn, residents can have an impact by letting a patch of their property grow wild for a month.
When Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel read about the project a few weeks ago, he thought that it was “a simple, no-cost effort that made so much sense.”
“We all live in a community that values the natural environment and water. Because of these values it was an easy decision,” explained Pagel who said the decision to participate has been reinforced by the city’s initial Facebook post which has been shared more than 110 times “which is amazing.
Courtney Kerns is a private ecologist consultant for landowners and land managers who is working with the City of Grand Rapids to promote No Mow May and provide guidance, content and information on native insects.
Kerns explained how May is the month when pollinators are emerging from their winter rest period. After surviving the harsh, renewal period of northern Minnesota winters, those tiny, delicate beings are ready to move and find food.
“This is a critical time for growth,” said Kerns who believes No Mow May is the perfect opportunity for humans to let those creatures thrive in their natural environment.
With the recent “buzz” surrounding natural plants and insects, Kerns says this project “empowers people to improve their corner of the world when there are currently so many things we can’t control.”
People may choose to focus on a small patch of their yards where a few native plants typically grow or go all out and let their entire lawn grow free for a month. Those who choose the leave grass lengthy this month will not be ticketed by the city for blight.
Kerns thinks people will be fascinated by how many varieties of insects are native to this area. For those who want to make No Mow May a family or personal science project, Kerns suggests her favorite guide, “Insects of the North Woods,” which is part of the Naturalist Series and available for purchase on Amazon. The book identifies more than 300 species of six-legged critters native to Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. It includes hundreds of color photos of beetles, bees, wasps, grasshoppers, crickets and more.
Kerns plans to offer her own facts about insect development through the City of Grand Rapids Facebook page. Each week, she will post a new topic such as common yard flowers and the butterfly whose caterpillars are dependent on it, our diverse native bees, what certain native plants look like very early in the season, and ways to help pollinators beyond May.
Numerous wild, unmanaged pollinator species native to North America are experiencing declines and a significant proportion of native bee species are at risk of extinction. For example, at least 28% of North America’s bumble bees have undergone significant declines, including species that were formerly common and widespread.
These declines are especially steep in areas dominated by agricultural and urbanized land,” explained Kerns who added, “Itasca County can continue to be a stronghold for pollinators and other native wildlife with beneficial practices like this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.