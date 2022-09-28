By Britta Arendt
Herald-Review
The Grand Rapids City Council has recommended using the city’s fund balance to reduce the 2022 (collectable 2023) levy by $301,187. Over the past four years, the city has increased the fund balance by $1,284,000. By using the fund balance the city is able to have a 0% increase over last year’s certified levy.
As Grand Rapids City Finance Director Barb Baird explained during the Monday, Sept. 26 council meeting, cities are no longer required to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing, but they are required to hold a single meeting to discuss the budget and levy and at which time the public is allowed to speak.
This meeting may be part of a regular scheduled meeting but must be held after 6 p.m. When
the city calendar was adopted in December 2021, it was determined that the date for the hearing would be Dec. 5, 2022. The time and dates will be on the parcel specific notices sent out by Itasca County, so they cannot be changed once certified to the county.
The city has to certify a preliminary levy to the County Auditor by Sept. 30, 2022.
The final levy adopted by the Council in December can be less than the preliminary levy, but it cannot be more, Baird continued to explain. The Council will continue to work on the budget until its adoption in December.
A breakdown of the 2022 levy is as follows:
General Fund $5,629,888
Library Fund $759,331
Itasca Calvary Cemetery $226,157
Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority $80,000
Inter-fund Loan Repayment $224,000
Abatement Levies $20,000
2009C Improvement Bonds $303,482
2010A Improvement Bonds $53,936
2010 Debt Study Reduction ($150,000)
2011B Improvement Bonds $54,615
2012A Improvement Bonds $129,704
2013B Reconstruction Bonds $106,465
2014A Reconstruction Bonds $235,301
2016A Reconstruction Bonds $148,819
2017A Reconstruction Bonds $170,400
2017B Refunding Bonds 63,448
2018A St. Reconst. & CIP Bonds $139,506
2019A Improvement Bonds $133,907
2020A Reconstruction Bonds $166,452
2021 GO/Abatement Bonds $101,232
2021B Fire Hall GO Bonds $307,809
TOTAL CERTIFIED TO COUNTY AUDITOR $8,904,452
A full recap of revenues, expenditures and levy requirements for 2023 has been posted on the city’s website cityofgrandrapidsmn.com.
Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Christy pointed out that the council has been involved in several worksessions with city staff over the past few months to develop the levy.
“It took a lot of work to get to where we are by keeping the levy the same as last year,” said Mayor Christy.
After no further discussion on the matter, the council approved the resolution adopting the 2022 proposed levy/collectable 2023 and setting Dec. 5, 2022 at 7 p.m. to discuss the proposed budget, levy and allow for public comment and Dec. 19, 2022 for the subsequent meeting to adopt the final levy and budget.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Approved Council minutes for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 Worksession and Regular meetings.
• Approved the verified claims for the period Sept. 7-19, 2022 in the total amount of $1,036,022.69 of which $17,498.75 are debt service payments.
• Accepted changes to Grand Rapids Police Policy 402 Bias-Based Profiling and accepted the addition of GRPD Policy 403 Avoiding Racial Profiling.
• Accepted $42,600 for a 2022-2023 Toward Zero Deaths grant that includes a match requirement of $1,500 for equipment.
• Abolished the eligibility list for Hospital Security Officer and accepted previously received applications for consideration.
• Hired Bryan Lundquist as part-time employee at the IRA Civic Center
• Authorized the Grand Rapids Police Department to sell one (1) city owned police squad through Mid State Auto online auction.
• Approved a temporary liquor permit for IEDC event on Oct. 26, 2022.
• Approved a temporary liquor permit for Klockow Brewing for Oct. 12, 2022 Pillars event.
• Adopted the Grand Rapids Police Policy 445 Portable Audio / Video Recorder.
• Abolished the eligibility list for Police Officer.
• Approved the financing agreement with Aaron and Jessica Kalstad.
• Approved agreements with Enterprise Fleet Management for the lease, management, and sale of city vehicles.
As Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained, one of the biggest budget challenges for the city is levying for the replacement of vehicles. The city has traditionally owned and maintained vehicles beyond ten years, investing thousands of dollars into each vehicle to keep them running. In addition, on average, the city replaces at least three vehicles per year requiring the need for over $120,000 in cash to purchase the vehicles.
“In a discussion with Itasca County on the challenges of cash flowing vehicles, they recommended utilizing Enterprise Fleet Management. In working with Enterprise we determined we do a great job of maintaining our fleet and a poor job of managing our fleet. The key to managing the fleet is purchasing the vehicle at a lower government rate and then utilizing the vehicle until its retail value drops down to the government purchase price. This can be anywhere from three to five years. By managing the fleet in this manner the city will lower the average age of the fleet, reduce operating costs, and maintain a manageable vehicle budget,” wrote Pagel in the recommendation for council action.
In calendar year 2023 it is recommended to change out 15 vehicles. The lease cost is estimated at $171,525 with a trade-in value of $114,500. This will result in a net cost to the city of $57,025.
All councilors were present for the Sept. 26 meeting. The next meet of the Grand Rapids City Council is Oct. 10 at 7 p.m., following a public Indigenous Day event at Riverside Park.
