The Builders Association of Minnesota (BAM) is recognizing the Northern Minnesota Builders Association (NMBA) for outstanding achievement for 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the NMBA adapted all 2020 events to reflect the safety of members and the public. This included virtual tours for Showcase of Homes which will be a new addition for years to come. Virtual product shows were created when Continuing Ed Expos had to be cancelled.
NMBA was the only Home Builders Association in Minnesota to grow membership in 2020 rather than lose members. Active board and committee members gave extra time and support to navigate the events and association through a difficult year.
The NMBA’s financial situation depends on annual events and membership drives, so to come out of 2020 successfully and be recognized for the work they did to keep everything going is pretty special for the association, explained NMBA Executive Director Carrie Olds.
“I’m extremely proud to represent the members of NMBA,” commented Olds. “The building industry itself has been strong and had an unprecedented year, however, the organization, which relies on local events to promote the members and association was crippled under the pandemic. Our members and the community stepped up, like they always do, through renewals, growth, and support. While we continue to adjust, we are looking forward to a great future.”
"In appreciation of NMBA visionary guidance and exemplary leadership, BAM commends and honors the excellent performance and team leadership NMBA brings to their members, the construction industry and the significant contributions that have made them a 2020 success,” said Grace Kelliher, BAM Executive Vice President.
“I want to thank Carie Olds for being a big reason why the NMBA was given this award. We have a staff of one person at the NMBA, and it’s incredible how much she has accomplished in such a tough year,” added NMBA President Eric Simonson, Gemini Construction, Inc.
