NLCS student chosen to be MAAP Stars Officer

Northern Lights Community School student Addison Marrier stands with other 2022-2023 MAAP State Officers from around the state. (Left to Right) Camerohn Cox (Austin ALC), Karma Carter (Jennings Community School), Ezequiel Soto (MN Valley ALC), Addison Marrier (Northern Lights Community School), and Charley Flanagan (Paladin Career & Tech H.S.).

At the 2022 Minnesota Association for Alternative Program (MAAP) Stars Fall Leadership Conference held in Long Prairie, Minn., on Oct. 6-7, 2022, Addison Marrier, a ninth grader at Northern Lights Community School (NLCS) was chosen as a MAAP Stars Officer.

Students were chosen by their peers to lead and represent MAAP Stars. They will be attending Officer training on Nov. 10-11, 2022, in Roseville, Minn. These students will meet and partner with key legislatures on important educational issues at the state capitol in February. As an officer, students are given a voice to share suggestions, concerns, and input into what the future of education needs to offer students so all students can be successful and feel supported. All candidates had to give a speech explaining why they should be chosen.


