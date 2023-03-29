NLCS presents a Murder Mystery Dinner, April 1

The Murder Mystery Dinner Event Set is hosting a dinner event at Northern Lights Community School in Warba. The murder mystery is set in the 1920’s during Prohibition, “The Mafia Murders” pits Chicago mobsters against one another in this comical murder mystery.

THE STORY is Circa 1920’s. Someone in the family is out to destroy the Godfather. So much for loyalty to “da boss”. The year is: 1929.


