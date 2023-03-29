NLCS presents a Murder Mystery Dinner, April 1

The Murder Mystery Dinner Event Set is hosting a dinner event at Northern Lights Community School in Warba. The murder mystery is set in the 1920’s during Prohibition, “The Mafia Murders” pits Chicago mobsters against one another in this comical murder mystery.
THE STORY is Circa 1920’s. Someone in the family is out to destroy the Godfather. So much for loyalty to “da boss”. The year is: 1929.
The cast includes: 1) Donato Brundizzi: The Godfather. He's in control, cold and calculating - until things start to go wrong, 2) Waldo Brundizzi: Donato's much-maligned but cowardly brother, 3) Crusher Joe Genelli, the Godfather's bodyguard, 4) Rita Scallopini: The Godfather's niece, who lost her parents in a car explosion about 5 years ago, 5) Dapper Dan: The Godfather's accountant - he may be scrawny but he makes a good Mafioso, 6) Jimmy The Gyp: Dapper's good-for-nothing brother, and 7) Fifi LaTrick: The Godfather's ditzy moll.
“The Mafia Murders” is a murder mystery dinner event being held at Northern Lights Community School in Warba. NLCS is a tuition-free, project-based charter school that guides students through some very large projects. Students build the props, perform the acting, help with planning, and serving the meal, putting together costumes, and work on the budget. Through this project, students will be earning credit and learning targets in language arts, drama, social studies, technology, and math.
Many of the students participating in this event will be taking a history trip with NLCS to Chicago in June of 2024. This event is a fundraiser for that trip. It is a two-year process to fundraise enough money, plan and organize the trip, and learn the history of the destination city before they embark on such a trip. They will take a train from Duluth to Chicago.
“The Mafia Murders” will be held on April 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the school. Tickets are $25/person and include the hilarious antics of our actors and a three-course meal. There will also be a non-alcoholic cash bar for your enjoyment.
In order to get you into the mood for the evening's performance, anyone who attends dressed in clothing from the 1920’s will receive a prize. To purchase or reserve tickets for this event, you can call the school at 218-492-4400 ext. #119, or contact Karen Howell at khowell@nlcschool.org or message to 218-398-7144.
