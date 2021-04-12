Brooke Newman, Grand Rapids, Minn., has received a $4,000 Larry D. Dahlsad Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where she is majoring in Finance. Brooke is a graduate of Brainerd High School. Her parents are Karena and Todd Newman.
The Larry D. Dahlsad Scholarship is awarded to a junior or senior in the Paseka School of Business who demonstrates financial need and maintains a good academic standing.
Minnesota State University Moorhead is a comprehensive regional university offering 150 majors, emphases and options, 12-professional programs, 31 areas of teacher licensure, 40 certificate programs and 15 graduate degrees. MSU Moorhead is a member of the Minnesota State system.
For more information about MSU Moorhead, visit mnstate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.