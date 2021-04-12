Brooke Newman, Grand Rapids, Minn., has received a $4,000 Larry D. Dahlsad Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where she is majoring in Finance. Brooke is a graduate of Brainerd High School. Her parents are Karena and Todd Newman.   

The Larry D. Dahlsad Scholarship is awarded to a junior or senior in the Paseka School of Business who demonstrates financial need and maintains a good academic standing. 

Minnesota State University Moorhead is a comprehensive regional university offering 150 majors, emphases and options, 12-professional programs, 31 areas of teacher licensure, 40 certificate programs and 15 graduate degrees.  MSU Moorhead is a member of the Minnesota State system. 

 For more information about MSU Moorhead, visit mnstate.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments