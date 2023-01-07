The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for their first work session of 2023 on Jan. 3. Highlights of the meeting included newly elected county commissioners and employees being sworn in.

Newly elected County Commissioners Cory Smith (District 1), John Johnson (District 3), and Casey Venema (District 5); re-elected County Attorney Matti Adam; newly elected County Auditor/Treasurer Austin Rohling; re-elected County Recorder Nicolle Zuehlke; and newly elected County Sheriff Joe Dasovich all took the Oath of Office overseen by Judge Sarah McBroom.


