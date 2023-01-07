The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for their first work session of 2023 on Jan. 3. Highlights of the meeting included newly elected county commissioners and employees being sworn in.
Newly elected County Commissioners Cory Smith (District 1), John Johnson (District 3), and Casey Venema (District 5); re-elected County Attorney Matti Adam; newly elected County Auditor/Treasurer Austin Rohling; re-elected County Recorder Nicolle Zuehlke; and newly elected County Sheriff Joe Dasovich all took the Oath of Office overseen by Judge Sarah McBroom.
The commissioners selected Burl Ives as Chair of the County Board for 2023, with Terry Snyder as Vice-Chair. Ives invited the freshly sworn-in officials to make opening statements to introduce themselves to the public.
Johnson stated, “I currently live in Coleraine and I’m a lifelong resident of Itasca County with the exception of a short time when I was in the military. And personally, I’m looking forward to interacting with all of the residents of Itasca county, and getting involved in the daily business of Itasca county, and doing what I can to help to make that run more smoothly if possible.”
Smith, a small business owner along with his wife, lives in Squaw Lake.
“As I knocked on doors I got to know a lot of great people in my district and throughout the county, and I can’t wait to work with these gentlemen up here to keep our county on track and to promote some new business to this area,” said Smith.
Venema shared that he has lived in Lawrence Lake Minnesota for the last 32 years. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and is “looking forward to working with this board and all the employees of the county.”
Adam stated that she is happy to continue working with the board of commissioners and all of the newly elected county officials.
“Thank you to the voters of Itasca County for reelecting me to a second term,” Adam said. Happy to continue serving you.”
Lastly, Rohling thanked the voters of Itasca County for the opportunity to serve as County Auditor/Treasurer.
“I’m looking forward to serving you and working with all of you on everything we ran for,” Rohling commented. “I know we all have the best interest of the county at heart so let’s get to work.”
Other business
Commissioners took action on the following agenda items:
Approved the minutes of the Tuesday, December 20, 2022 County Board Work Session.
Recommended adopting the Resolution Re: Repurchase of Lot Eighteen (18), Birch Park by John Bacigalupo Jr. for the next regular meeting’s consent agenda.
Appointed commissioners to Committees/Commissions/Boards.
Approved the Annual Delegation for Electronic Funds Transfers to Auditor/Treasurer, Accounting Manager, or the officer’s designee.
Rohling shared that the Scenic Range newspaper and Grand Rapids Herald-Review newspaper were both awarded after their bids for legal printing for the county. The Scenic Range will have the first run and the Herald-Review will have the second run.
“They do reach different clientele,” Ives stated. “I remember when there was a newspaper over in Deer River we used them too…. I think it’s a good idea to try to reach as many people as possible. So I’m in favor of this one.”
Andy Arens with the Grand Rapids Watershed Policy Committee gave a presentation on Surface and Groundwater Management Planning Overview.
Rohling addressed his salary with the board, requesting that he not receive an increase in pay that was previously discussed. He shared that he would like to prove himself as County Auditor/Treasurer first. Administrator Brett Skyles requested the board put a decision off until the next board meeting in order to do more research on how to properly approve the change.
During commissioner comments, Johnson shared that the pumping, or dewatering, of the Canisteo Mine has begun. He said the watershed on the east side of the pit is changing drastically.
“Where we would normally expect a frozen swamp, there quite likely will be surface water under the snow or even exposed,” said Johnson. “So it’s a very unsafe situation that is necessary, but folks, please be careful when you get to that area. And under no circumstances should the public go out on Canisteo Pit.”
The upcoming regular session of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:30 p.m. in the Itasca County Board Room.
