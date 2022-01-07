As Itasca County closes out its second year with COVID, the spread of infection here continues its slow, steady decline. As of Jan. 6, the county’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents is 57.9, down slightly from 65.2 the previous week and a high of 144 in mid-November. Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6, Itasca County saw 113 new COVID cases diagnosed among residents and 125 the previous week.
COVID recently took the lives of six additional Itasca area residents, family members and friends, bringing the area total to 118. Passing were a male in his 40s, two males in their 60s, two males in their 70s and a female in her 70s.
“As we enter a new year, Itasca County mourns the loss of so many of our loved ones to COVID-19,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “We could use a fresh start, beginning with getting our family members and beloved neighbors boosted and vaccinated. Our journey is not over and, even though we see some hopeful signs, our hospitals remain overwhelmed with very sick Itascans suffering with COVID, on top of widespread influenza.”
Among Itasca residents contracting COVID in 2021, a total of 382 were hospitalized, 84 were admitted to ICU units and 65 perished. The majority in all cases were male. The vast majority were not yet vaccinated.
COVID and Influenza vaccines are free and widely available in Itasca County at clinics and pharmacies and are strongly encouraged. So far, 61 percent of those eligible (ages 5 and older) in the county have received at least their first dose. Boosters also are now available for those ages 16-17.
Effective Jan. 10, emergency temporary standards established by the U.S. Occupational Safety Administration and adopted by the State of Minnesota go into effect, requiring COVID-related vaccination and testing policies among employers of 100 or more workers. A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a stay of these rules on Dec. 16, allowing the temporary standard to take effect while also being considered soon by the United States Supreme Court. Impact will be widespread in Itasca County. Details of the emergency temporary standard may be found online at www.osha.gov/coronavirus/ets2.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
