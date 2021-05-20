New space for moms to breastfeed

New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center (NBPCC) announces a new resource available to nursing moms. Besides the personal support and education already offered, a private space within the Center has been created especially for mothers to breastfeed and care for their infants while in town and may also be used for them to pump their milk.
The attractive area features a comfortable chair with a washable surface and adjustable, moveable table. It is stocked with individually wrapped supplies for moms if they happen to have run out. Moms may call ahead to reserve a time slot during the Center’s office hours or, if the room is occupied, they are welcome to wait in the reception area until it is available. Items may be brought into the space to help occupy other little ones.
The decision to design and dedicate the room came about after participants in NBPCC’s breastfeeding education, which is provided by Certified Lactation Counselor, Amanda Wheelock, RN, BSN, described their challenges with nursing. Wheelock explained, “When those who live in a rural setting come to town, they can be there for hours so it can be difficult to find clean, comfortable areas to breastfeed and especially to pump.” The lactation station and the diaper changing areas are examples of ways NBPCC provides practical support to moms and caregivers in meeting the needs of children.
Because of the well documented health benefits for both mom and baby, NBPCC is committed to empowering mothers to nurse their newborns. A breastfeeding promotional package is being offered to pregnant women after they receive breastfeeding education including: a positioning pillow, cover up, breastfeeding pads, positioning stool, and ointment.
NBPCC is located at 605 NW 4th St. in Grand Rapids, MN. For more information about the variety of other free, compassionate and confidential services that equip expectant parents to have healthy pregnancies and strengthen their families, call (218)326-0404 or visit newbeginningspregnancy.com.
