The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for a workshop Monday, Aug. 10. Members of the Noble Hall Field Improvement Committee presented final updates on the project and requested approval from the board to consider purchasing a new scoreboard.
Tom Saxhaug, member of the committee, along with ISD 318 Activities Director Anne Campbell presented the updates to board members. A final walk-through of the field was taken on July 31 and the last step needed to be completed is replacing the fencing.
The inaugural event for Noble Hall Field will be Fill the Hill on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. featuring the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) marching bands. Various marching band groups will perform every hour and donors of the Noble Hall Field project will be honored on the field.
“It’s the first event, so it’s a big deal,” Saxhaug stated.
Saxhaug explained the need for a new scoreboard, including discoloration from the water used to water the field and the fact that spectators are unable to see the score from one end of the field. Saxhaug presented estimated final numbers of the Noble Hall Field project, estimated additional costs, and the amount left over for the scoreboard. In the end, an estimated $129,684.29 would be available to purchase a scoreboard.
Additionally, funds from advertising on the scoreboard in the future were discussed. According to the Daktronics Sports Marketing team, funds from advertising each year could range from $8,000 to $38,000. The cost of the scoreboard would depend on what model is chosen. Saxhaug stated a basic scoreboard would cost just over $60,000, but it can cost all the way up to $129,000.
Board members discussed the need for more concrete numbers and the effect of the 2020-21 sports schedule being adjusted due to COVID-19. The fall volleyball and football seasons have been moved to the spring, so there will be slightly less activity on the field this fall.
“I think the time is on our side here from that standpoint,” stated Board Chair Pat Medure. “Let’s do a comprehensive plan. ... Let’s really think outside the box that benefits the students, the activities, as well as the district, and that meets our needs going into the future.”
Board members came to the consensus that a new scoreboard is needed, but there is also a need for more information regarding final costs of the Noble Hall Field, what money is left over, what type of scoreboard is needed, the cost of the appropriate scoreboard and if additional funds will be needed from other revenue sources. It was decided that the committee will come back to the ISD 318 school board workshop on Oct. 5 to present this information and work towards making a final decision then.
Achievement and Integration update
Board members received an update on the Achievement and Integration program from Sarah Scofield, coordinator of the program.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), the Achievement and Integration program’s purpose is, “to pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities, and reduce academic disparities based on students’ diver racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds in MN public schools.”
At ISD 318, the initiative focuses on providing students with opportunities and closing achievement gaps, according to Scofield’s report.
Scofield reported 24 ninth grade students were enrolled in the program at Grand Rapids High School in the spring 2020 semester.
Looking ahead, close partnerships have been made with Indian Education between ISD 317 and 318 for the upcoming school year. The fiscal year 2020 funds were used to send incoming kindergarten students to welcome packers to replace in-person orientation. Additionally, teachers did have 30-minute time slots over the summer to meet with incoming students. The Homegrown Teacher initiative is also continuing and collaboration with Indian Education has been established to grow the program.
Funds from the fiscal year 2020 will be carried over to fiscal year 2021 because of COVID-19. There have been site teams established at GRHS for ninth and tenth grade students, and for the first time at Bigfork High School for 9th grade students. All members of the teams have been trained and are ready for the upcoming school year.
Medure asked about the continuation of funding for the Achievement and Integration program as it came from a grant through the MDE.
“As long as we are continuing with the program, we will be able to continue with the funding from MDE,” Scofield stated.
Other business
The partnership between the Reif Acts Center and ISD 318 was discussed.
Lastly, board members discussed the need for more custodial staff at the schools in regards to COVID-19.
“If we’re going to run schools on time,” said Superintendent of ISD 318 Matt Grose, “We need some more people to clean. That’s just the responsible thing to do.”
More background and budgetary information will be presented at the Monday, Aug. 17 regular school board meeting.
