With a packed agenda, the Independent School District (ISD) 318 met for a regular meeting Monday, July 13. Board members heard an update from Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting on the elementary schools construction. All projects are on schedule and within budget according to Lewis.
“We’ve got a lot of the critical pieces in place that we need in order to be ready for students in the fall,” stated Sean Lewis of ICS.
Renovation is underway at the Cohasset Elementary School. Lewis stated they will be ready for students in the fall but may have a few loose ends such as paint touch-ups left to do. All of the old windows in the school have been removed and new windows are being installed currently. All three schools—Cohasset Elementary, East Grand Rapids and West Grand Rapids Elementary—have the critical materials and equipment needed to be ready for students this fall on site, explained Lewis.
“We did have a delay on casework for the East school because the factory was in Michigan when COVID-19 hit,” Lewis commented. “It hit just before we were in line to be fabricated for casework on that one. We now have all that casework on-site at the East site.”
Playgrounds are going in at the West Grand Rapids Elementary School. Lewis stated certain parts of the building are 99% complete. Staff is expected to begin occupying the buildings in the middle of August. Furniture is expected to be moved into the buildings in August.
Other updates for each building include:
East Grand Rapids Elementary: tile, acoustical ceilings and flooring are nearly finished; mechanical and electrical startup, and site work underway.
West: tile, acoustical ceilings and flooring nearly finished, mechanical and electrical startup, and site work underway.
Cohasset: painting underway; tile, acoustical ceilings nearly finished; mechanical and electrical startup, sitework underway.
Lewis also presented the policies in place for all job sites in regards to health and safety with COVID-19. Physical distancing remote meetings, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and health screenings are taking place. Each contractor has implemented a safety plan for their site and workers are screened with a daily COVID-19 questionnaire for symptoms.
“Things are going well for COVID-19 on the job sites,” said Lewis. “So keep your fingers crossed.”
Other business
The school board approved the evening’s consent agenda which included the following staffing changes:
Lance Allen, Custodian replacement hire; Laurie Antonson, Indian Education replacement hire; Kim Atkinson, ESP dissolution of employment; Missy Bildeaux, Teacher replacement hire; Kaylee Forster, Transportation Routing Specialist resignation; Mary Helen Haarklau, Teacher replacement hire; Mary Hippen, Custodian transfer replacement hire; Laura Kangas, Teacher replacement hire; Harold Lee, Custodian replacement hire; Haley McNeil, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Spencer Meyer, Custodian replacement hire; Lyn Rajala, Student Information Services Coordinator retirement; Karyn Surface, 9-month Secretary transfer replacement hire.
In other business, board members took action on the following agenda items:
• Received an informational update on ISD 318’s Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS)/Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) program.
• Approved minutes of 6/15/20 School Board meeting
• Approved June 2020 claims in the amount of $10,443,488.30.
• Scheduled canvassing meeting and appoint two School Board members to the Canvassing Board. Board members Sue Zeige and Malissa Bahn volunteered for the positions.
• Established Labor Management Committee for ESP unit and appoint School Board representative.
• Approved Robert J Elkington Middle School Assistant Principal replacement hire, Angela Berg.
• Approved teacher request for an unpaid leave of absence from Angela Berg.
• Approved resignation of Claire Peterlin, Career Pathways Coordinator. Peterlin will continue to work in support of the ISD 318 schools, but will now be employed by the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative.
• Approved permission to post two Student Success Coach positions for elementary buildings.
• Appointed Identified Officials with Authority for MDE secure systems.
• Approved Resolution for 2020-21 membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
• Approved 2020-21 MSBA membership.
• Approved 10-year Long Term Facility Maintenance Plan.
• Approved transfer of funds from Fund 1 Fund Balance Account 440 to Fund 1 Fund Balance, Unreserved.
• Approved annual review of policy 514 Bullying Prohibition.
• Accepted first reading of policy 421 Gifts to Employees, policy 506 Student Discipline, policy 510 School Activities, policy 720 Vending Machines, and policy 802 Disposition of Obsolete Equipment and Material.
• Accepted second reading and approved policy 513 Student Promotion, Retention, Acceleration, and Program Design.
• Approved 2020-21 Invest Early Service Agreement.
• Approved 2020-21 School Resource Officer Agreement.
• Approved addendum to 3-year IRA Civic Center lease with City of Grand Rapids.
• Approved Itasca County Purchase of Service Agreement for transportation of foster care youth.
• Approved Joint Powers Agreement with Minnesota Dept. of Education for classroom engagement innovation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.