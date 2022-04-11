New photography exhibit opens at the Reif Gallery

MacRostie Art Center and the Reif Arts Council have announced the opening of a new exhibit in the Jerry and Shirley Miller Family Art Gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center. “Reflections of Northern Minnesota” is an exhibit by photographer Lowell Wolff of Park Rapids, Minn. The exhibit opens on April 14 with a reception from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
“Reflections of Northern Minnesota” presents more than 30 photographs which portray the scenes, shapes, and colors of the north through the artist’s lens.
“The word reflection can describe a contemplative mental state or the mirroring of light, particularly the reflection off water – a centerpiece of Minnesota identity,” says Wolff. “My hope is that the exhibit illustrates the fusion of both meanings into the viewer’s experience.”
Lowell Wolff was raised on the prairies of south-central North Dakota and attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., where he majored in music. After a 40-year career with Fargo Public Schools, the last 25 as an assistant superintendent, he retired and moved to the place he has long loved – northern Minnesota. Wolff now lives in Park Rapids, Minn., and Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, where he has pursued the advancement of his digital photography.
The exhibit can be viewed in the gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center (720 NW Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids) from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, April 14 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., and will include live music by Denise Minea, light refreshments and a chance to meet the artist. For more information visit reifcenter.org or macrostieartcenter.org/reif-gallery
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.