New method of nasal vaccine delivery could lead to better vaccines for HIV and COVID-19

Photo by Hartwell Immunoengineering Lab, University of Minnesota

The above histology shows the researchers’ vaccine in the nasal cavity.

A new study, published in Science Translational Medicine, showcases a new way to effectively deliver vaccines through mucosal tissues in the nose that could lead to better protection against pathogens like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. 

Historically, nasal vaccines have been difficult to make successfully. The mucus in the nose typically clears out or breaks down the vaccine’s components, such as protein antigens, before they can access underlying tissues to activate the body’s immune cells. 

