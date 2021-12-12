Newspaper now located at Carnegie Business Center, north of Grand Rapids City Hall
This fall, Brett Holum took over as general manager of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review. Earlier this month, the newspaper moved into its new offices at the Carnegie Business Center (21 NE Fifth Street, Suite 101) in Grand Rapids.
Holum follows Mark Roy, former general manager, who recently retired after 37 years in the shopper and newspaper industry. A Grand Rapids native, Holum started working for Manney’s Shopper in 1995 in the marketing department and then was named the manager of the Grand Rapids Manney’s Shopper in 1997. He held that position until Manney’s Shopper merged with the Grand Rapids Herald Review more than 15 years ago. Since 2014, he worked as a multi-media account executive with the Grand Rapids Herald-Review until being named the general manager on Sept. 1 this year.
“I graduated from GRHS in 1988, playing baseball, hockey and football for GRHS and then went on to play baseball in the Houston Astros organization,” explained Holum who returned to Grand Rapids and helped coach high school baseball in Grand Rapids with Bob Streetar and Bill Kinnunen for more than 12 years and coached youth hockey in Grand Rapids as well.
Holum and his wife Sue, also a 1988 GRHS graduate, have three children, Reid, Chantal, and Gabe, who all graduated from GRHS.
“First of all, I would like to congratulate Mark Roy on his retirement,” says Holum who is excited about his new position with the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and Manney’s Shopper, which are owned by Adams Publishing Group along with sister publications the Walker Pilot Independent, Mesabi Tribune and the Hibbing and Virginia Manney’s Shopper. “I have been blessed with the opportunity to work with an office, editorial, marketing and circulation staff that is second to none.”
As Holum explained, the Herald-Review has been serving Itasca County and the surrounding area since 1897.
“I couldn’t be prouder to help serve our community in the years ahead,” Holum said. “We will do our best to cover area business, government, sports, education, arts, events, local law reports and more. Our editorial staff follows both county and municipalities as well as four area school districts and the local community college.”
Herald-Review readers look to the newspaper for the latest in society news including births, engagements, weddings, anniversaries, military announcements, and more as well as feature stories of the community.
The Grand Rapids Herald-Review also publishes area obituaries, weekly calendar events, legals, classifieds and an entertainment guide.
“As an outlet for community voices and discourse, the Grand Rapids Herald-Review accepts letters to the editor and guest commentaries, and will try to publish in a timely manner,” added Holum who explained that the newspaper works to meld with its online counterpart and subscribers are invited to comment on stories they read online as well as submit announcements and post calendar items via the website.
Readers are welcome to visit the newspaper at the new office at 21 NE 5th St., Suite 101, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Office hours are Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call the Herald-Review at 1-218-326-6623 or toll-free at 1-888-515-6623.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.