As voters decide how they want to pay for Itasca County’s largest new government building, county administration is releasing an update on construction of the Itasca County Justice Center.
The new facility occupies the northeast corner of Highway 2 East and Pokegama Avenue North downtown Grand Rapids. It will take over as the home of the county’s correctional and judicial services in about a year, county officials announced this week. The 132,000-square-foot facility will include a redesigned 187-bed jail, and three new courtrooms.
Operation of the new jail at the justice center is expected to begin January 2024, followed by
courthouse operations in 2025. The county approved construction of the $75 million justice center to address many of the issues plaguing the current facilities, including chronic overcrowding, failing infrastructure, and outdated security systems.
“This is a long overdue investment in the county’s judicial system,” says Brett Skyles. “The current courthouse lacks the security measures necessary to protect judicial staff and members of the public, and courtrooms are in desperate need of technology that attorneys and litigants need to do their job effectively.”
While construction of the justice center continues, county voters will decide during the Nov. 8 general election whether to pay for the project’s financing with a one-percent countywide sales tax. If the referendum isn’t approved, the county will use a property tax increase of approximately 10% instead.
The County began the process of replacing the existing jail and courthouse after the Minnesota
Department of Corrections (DOC) ordered the county to close the jail due to its outdated design and inability to meet standards for inmate classification. Ninth District Judges issued their own recommendation to address deficiencies at the courthouse shortly after, in tandem with a new jail.
“This is an important commitment to meet the judicial and correctional needs of our county for future decades,” said Lucas Thompson, Administrator for the Itasca County Jail. “The Justice Center will eliminate the costly need to house inmates outside of the county, and provide much needed space for mental health and addiction treatment that are essential to successful reintegration efforts.”
County leaders are putting forward the sales tax proposal so that residents are able choose the revenue source to repay the bonds used to finance justice center’s construction. While a property tax increase would affect only property owners in the county, a sales tax would apply to anyone purchasing goods and services in the county, including nonresidents. According to research conducted by the University of Minnesota, nonresidents would pay approximately 40% of the project’s total cost if the sales tax is approved.
“Construction is already well underway, so this vote is purely to decide how the county should finance the project and whether visitors should help contribute to the cost,” said Terry Snyder, Chair of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners.
By state law, the 1% sales tax could only be used to cover the costs of the justice center. If approved, the sales tax would expire when constructions bonds have been repaid, which is projected to occur in 20 to 23 years.
The proposed sales tax option will appear as “County Question 1” on the first page of the ballot for Itasca County voters.
More information about the Justice Center and the sales tax proposal can be found at
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.