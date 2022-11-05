As voters decide how they want to pay for Itasca County’s largest new government building, county administration is releasing an update on construction of the Itasca County Justice Center.

The new facility occupies the northeast corner of Highway 2 East and Pokegama Avenue North downtown Grand Rapids. It will take over as the home of the county’s correctional and judicial services in about a year, county officials announced this week. The 132,000-square-foot facility will include a redesigned 187-bed jail, and three new courtrooms.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments