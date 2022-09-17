Itasca Orchestra & Strings Program is bringing their love of music to our younger generation with their program Early Music Education. With a focus on children aged four to seven, IOSP’s newest teacher Lynnea Iverson, a music professional and licensed Musikgarten teacher, will teach these young learners by combining a love of music, an understanding of children and the way they learn into lessons that children and their families love, using folk music and fun activities.
Iverson says, “I am excited to be teaching Musikgarten classes this fall! The music curriculum is developmentally appropriate for our littles, and fun. It allows children and adults alike to slow down and notice the everyday sounds and sights around them. We will experience music together through movement, games, singing, playing instruments, and more. I think it will further encourage music involvement in our community at a younger age, which will benefit many families and organizations.”
IOSP believes in Lynnea’s training through Musikgarten and their philosophy that “When music and movement are a natural, joyous part of childhood, children benefit greatly in many areas of life. Language development, self-expression, memory skills, concentration, social interaction, fine motor skills, listening, problem solving, teamwork, goal setting, and coordination are all impacted by early music and movement education. What's more, as a child learns to play music, other areas of development—creativity, family bonding, self-esteem, confidence, emotional development—are also positively impacted.” Itasca Orchestra & Strings Program is proud to bring this philosophy to Grand Rapids and neighboring communities through their Early Music Education program.
Hour-long classes for children and their parent will be on Tuesdays in the Giinawind Creative Space at MacRostie Art Center. A morning class for students aged four and five at 10 a.m. and an after-school class for students aged six and seven at 4 p.m. Fall classes will begin in October 2022 with a Spring class starting in February 2023. More information for the Early Music Education program and to sign-up can be found in the Music category on GetLearning.org.
