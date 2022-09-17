Itasca Orchestra & Strings Program is bringing their love of music to our younger generation with their program Early Music Education. With a focus on children aged four to seven, IOSP’s newest teacher Lynnea Iverson, a music professional and licensed Musikgarten teacher, will teach these young learners by combining a love of music, an understanding of children and the way they learn into lessons that children and their families love, using folk music and fun activities.

Iverson says, “I am excited to be teaching Musikgarten classes this fall! The music curriculum is developmentally appropriate for our littles, and fun. It allows children and adults alike to slow down and notice the everyday sounds and sights around them. We will experience music together through movement, games, singing, playing instruments, and more. I think it will further encourage music involvement in our community at a younger age, which will benefit many families and organizations.”  

