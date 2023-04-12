In May of 2021 the Grand Rapids Real Estate Fund announced that construction had begun on a Best Western Plus hotel on the former Sawmill Inn site. The new hotel now sits on one of the several commercial parcels created when the former Sawmill Inn and Cedars restaurant were demolished in January of 2018, after being closed following a long history and wonderful tradition in town.

As a celebration of its completion and opening, the Best Western Plus will be hosting a Grand Opening Open House from 3 - 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 26 and would like to invite the community to come and check out Grand Rapids newest hotel. A short program will begin at 3:30 p.m.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments