In May of 2021 the Grand Rapids Real Estate Fund announced that construction had begun on a Best Western Plus hotel on the former Sawmill Inn site. The new hotel now sits on one of the several commercial parcels created when the former Sawmill Inn and Cedars restaurant were demolished in January of 2018, after being closed following a long history and wonderful tradition in town.
As a celebration of its completion and opening, the Best Western Plus will be hosting a Grand Opening Open House from 3 - 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 26 and would like to invite the community to come and check out Grand Rapids newest hotel. A short program will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The 82 room Best Western Plus is a four-story building with a stand-alone steel framed Porte Cochere in front and includes asphalt surfaced parking for 92 vehicles. The first floor contains a mix of guest rooms, common public spaces, a meeting room, pool & fitness room, guest registration, and commercial prep-kitchen for the daily complimentary breakfast.
Upper floor guest rooms include ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms, guest vanities with solid surface countertops and under mount porcelain sinks.
The General Contractor for the project was Hoeft Builders, based in Eau Claire WI. Hoeft has extensive hotel construction experience including recently building Best Western Plus hotel projects in both St. Peter, MN and Isanti, MN. Local subcontractors were utilized to do specific trade work as much as possible. On Nov. 10, 2022, the Best Western Plus officially opened. St. Paul, MN based Rebound Hospitality currently manages operations.
Several other local entities have been instrumental in providing financing for the hotel, including the City of Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, Woodland Bank, the Entrepreneur Fund, ARDC (Arrowhead Regional Development Corporation) and the Northland Foundation.
Capital was provided by the Grand Rapids Real Estate Fund which is a group comprised primarily of local investors, as well as some side-by-side individual investors. The Fund was created in 2019 by the local group North Face and Rebound Community Real Estate GP, based in Northfield, Minn. Its purpose is “Impact Investing” - providing both a community return and return to investors.
The Best Western Plus is dedicated to adding to the vibrant hospitality culture of the Grand Rapids area and the community. In honor of the opening, a charitable donation will be made to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank at the April 26 event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.