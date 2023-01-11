The Grand Rapids City Council opened 2023 with two new members. Councilor-elects Molly MacGregor and Tom Sutherland took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, during a work session of the council. Re-elected Mayor Dale Christy was also sworn into office.

Starting with an organizational meeting, the agenda for Monday’s meeting was fairly light. Councilor Dale Adams was appointed Mayor Pro-tem for 2023. Deerwood Bank, First National Bank of Coleraine, Grand Rapids State Bank, Park State Bank, RBC Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Bank of Minnesota, and Woodland Bank were set as the city’s financial depositories for 2023. The Grand Rapids Herald-Review was designated as the city’s official newspaper. And the councilors were assigned representation to the following boards, commissions and agencies: Councilor Adams will serve on the Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission, Range Area Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), the Joint Gas Board, and the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission; Councilor Tasha Connelly will serve on the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, the Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission, and the League of Minnesota Cities; Councilor MacGregor serve on the Cable Commission, the Western Mesabi Mine Pit Board, the City/County Co-op, and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities; Councilor Sutherland will serve on the Greenway Park & Rec Joint Board, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, and the Western Mesabi Mine Pit Board; and Mayor Christy will serve on the City/County Co-op, the Joint Gas Board, the Fire Relief Association and the Association of Range Mayors. The council also approved some changes to the City Council By-Laws.


