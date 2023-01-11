The Grand Rapids City Council opened 2023 with two new members. Councilor-elects Molly MacGregor and Tom Sutherland took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, during a work session of the council. Re-elected Mayor Dale Christy was also sworn into office.
Starting with an organizational meeting, the agenda for Monday’s meeting was fairly light. Councilor Dale Adams was appointed Mayor Pro-tem for 2023. Deerwood Bank, First National Bank of Coleraine, Grand Rapids State Bank, Park State Bank, RBC Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Bank of Minnesota, and Woodland Bank were set as the city’s financial depositories for 2023. The Grand Rapids Herald-Review was designated as the city’s official newspaper. And the councilors were assigned representation to the following boards, commissions and agencies: Councilor Adams will serve on the Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission, Range Area Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), the Joint Gas Board, and the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission; Councilor Tasha Connelly will serve on the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, the Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission, and the League of Minnesota Cities; Councilor MacGregor serve on the Cable Commission, the Western Mesabi Mine Pit Board, the City/County Co-op, and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities; Councilor Sutherland will serve on the Greenway Park & Rec Joint Board, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, and the Western Mesabi Mine Pit Board; and Mayor Christy will serve on the City/County Co-op, the Joint Gas Board, the Fire Relief Association and the Association of Range Mayors. The council also approved some changes to the City Council By-Laws.
With investments in the IRA Civic Center’s future expansion, it was proposed Monday that the city establish a board of directors to govern the facility’s operations. Much like the Pokegama Golf Board, the Civic Center Board will replace the current park and rec board.
Several years ago, the city transferred recreational programming to the YMCA. Since this
change there has been minimal activity with the Civic Center/Parks & Recreation Board. Action to create this new board was discussed Monday, Jan. 9, during a work session of the Grand Rapids City Council.
Need for this new board came with recognition that the “city is putting in about $15.5 million into the civic center and the University of Minnesota has calculated [the facility] is a $3.4 million economic impact to the area,” explained Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel during the council’s work session Monday.
The civic center board shall be composed of five members, all as appointed by the City Council, including representation from:
One Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association Board Member
One ISD 318 Representative
One Star of North Figure Skating Board Member
One Member at Large (Does not need to be a resident of the city)
One Member of the City Council
If an organization does not designate a member to the Civic Center Board, the City Council
shall appoint another Member at Large. When the term ends for the extra Member at Large the unrepresented organization can assign a member.
The objectives of the civic center board shall be to:
1. Oversee the orderly operation of the Civic center and related facilities so as to generate good will and a positive image for the city, while accomplishing long and short-term goals as set by the board and the city council; and
2. Preserve and improve the physical assets of the Civic center and related facilities by encouraging sound, progressive management practices.
According to City Attorney Chad Sterle, the earliest the new board would officially assemble would be March 2023.
Also pertaining to the IRA Civic Center, a consent agenda item on the regular meeting approved a resolution authorizing the state of Minnesota to establish a Sales & Use Tax within the City of Grand Rapids. This was approved by voters on Nov. 8 and will be used to pay for the renovations and expansion at the IRA Civic Center.
In other business during the Jan. 9 meeting, the council:
Approved verified claims for the period December 13, 2022 to January 3, 2023 in the total amount of $1,125,525.10.
Approved a Delegated Contract Process Agreement between the State of Minnesota and the City of Grand Rapids. The Delegated Contract Process Agreement allows MnDOT to act as an agent of the City to accept federal funds on its behalf for the construction, improvement, or enhancement of transportation projects.
Approved the final payment in the amount of $74,984.50 for AP 2021-2, Beacon Relocation Project.
Approved a contract with SEH for design services at the GPZ Airport for the North Taxilane Reconstruction.
Approved a contract with SEH for design and construction services at the GPZ Airport for the South Taxilane Crack Seal Project.
Approved a contract with SEH for design and construction services at the GPZ Airport for the Hangar Development Utility Extension project.
Approved a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) for the Hangar Development Project at the GPZ Airport.
Approved change orders related to the IRA Civic Center Improvement Project.
Approved the Workers Compensation coverage through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.
Approved a request by the police department to apply for a matching grant through AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop sponsored by the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA).
Approved a computer agreement for 2023 with Harris Computer Systems for $27,804.29.
Approved special assessment lien releases.
Hired Paul Martinetto as City Building Inspector.
Accepted a feasibility report and ordering plans and specifications for CP 2015-1, Sylvan Bay Overlays and Utilities.
Adopted a resolution approving reimbursement of expenditures for CP 2015-1, Sylvan Bay Overlays and Utilities.
Appointed Amanda Lamppa to the Arts & Culture Commission for a three year term to expire Dec. 31, 2025.
