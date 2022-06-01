New exhibits at MacRostie Art Center in June

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) has announced the opening of its new exhibition. From June through July, the MacRostie Gallery will host “Demulcent Terrain,” an exhibition of sculptural ceramics by Lisa Truax. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on June 3 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications.
MACROSTIE GALLERY | DEMULCENT TERRAIN| Lisa Truax
Using memories and materials collected along the Mississippi River and its surrounding landscapes, Lisa Truax (Pickwick, MN) creates ceramic sculptures that are visual abstractions of land, bodies of water, geology, and topography. Through the merging, melting, flowing, and fusing together of elements, the kiln serves as a transformative tool and mimics the reclamation processes of the earth.
“We like to think of nature as untouched or wild, and not something controlled or created by humans,” says Truax. “[M]y work … considers the meaning of nature, human caused change, the things we remember and consider important, and whether it is important for nature to be truly natural. I collect materials from places that I return to again and again and wonder at the possibly hidden origins and changes to these places that past human influence has caused.”
Truax is from Lake Geneva, Wis. She attended Carthage College, gaining BA degrees in Studio Art and Graphic Design. After working in design, she attended Michigan State University and earned her MFA in ceramics. She is currently an Associate Professor of Art and Design at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK | JUNE 3
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will have an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 pm with an artist talk at 6 pm, and the Giinawind Creative Space will host a celebration of Kathy Dodge’s life and contributions to the arts in northern Minnesota. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibitions. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
Also showing in June:
MINNESOTA GALLERY | LITTLE BIG SHOW | featuring Nan Onkka
Now in its fourteenth year, the MAC’s popular “Little Big Show” includes dozens of artists with works that are ten inches or smaller and priced at $100 or less. This year’s show also features “Treasures from the Northwoods,” a collection of small woodblock prints by Nan Onkka of Grand Marais, Minnesota.
GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE | 4 BLANKETS | Rick Kagigebi
Rick Kagigebi (Lac Courte Orielles) has created blankets for ceremony, gifts, and commissions for over forty years, providing comfort, protection, and healing. Four of his recent designs are on view in the Giinawind Creative Space at MacRostie Art Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.