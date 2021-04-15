The MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids is hosting artists, Corey Olson and Susan Feigenbaum for its April 2021 exhibitions. Opening April 5th, Olsen’s collection of paintings and drawings titled, “Extraordinary Angels,” will be hosted at the MacRostie Gallery, and Feigenbaum’s sculptures will be part of the Minnesota Gallery’s “Flights of Fantasy: Birds, Nature, and Art at play.” In an interview with Susan Feigenbaum, she discusses her relationship to Minnesota, ceramics, and what inspired her to create her newest exhibition.
A graduate of the Minnesota New Institute for Ceramic Education (MN NICE), an advanced certificate program that provides personalized professional development in ceramics, Susan Feigenbaum is a ceramic artist and educator in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Feigenbaum’s sculpture is shown in exhibitions, galleries, and year-round at the Northrup King Building in the NE Minneapolis Arts District. She has been commissioned by individual collectors, the City of Eden Prairie, and has received numerous awards in local and international juried exhibitions. Feigenbaum was awarded a 2017 Jerome Project Grant for Ceramic Artists and is a four-time recipient of a Minnesota State Arts Board Arts Learning Grant. With this funding, she brought clay learning adventures to older adults living in senior communities. “Flights of Fantasy” was funded by an Artist Initiative grant awarded to Feigenbaum in 2019 by the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Have you always lived in Minnesota?
I am originally from Chicago. My husband and I moved to Minneapolis and started our own graphic design studio in the 1980s.
How did you become interested in art?
I cannot recall a time when I was not interested in art. As a child, I painted, drew imaginary scenes, and even painted along with a traditional Japanese sumi-e ink wash painter on television—a fun memory for me. My parents encouraged my interest and enrolled me in classes at the Art Institute of Chicago. I was introduced to different media such as block printing, mixed media sculpture, figure drawing, and textiles. Outside of class, I loved to walk through the Art Institute galleries when they were virtually empty. I introduced myself to many masterpieces as well as obscure artwork tucked away in remote galleries. This early and frequent exposure to the world's art delighted me and certainly influenced me.
When did you start your artwork?
I discovered clay after moving to Minnesota. The “Mingei-sota” philosophy of functional pottery sparked my interest, so I delved into clay classes, workshops, and lectures. I became somewhat proficient on the wheel, but I altered my work so much that it became totally non-functional. That’s when I decided to transition to sculpture.
How did you get involved in ceramics?
Ceramics appealed to me because it was an escape from the flatscreen world of graphic design. I wanted to literally get my hands into a tactile art medium. Now clay is my second career.
How did you get connected with the MacRostie? Why did you choose to focus on Minnesota birds and their habitats for the MacRostie exhibit?
Katie Marshall, Executive Director, heard about my sculpture and invited me to show my work at the MacRostie Art Center. The work in “Flights of Fantasy: Birds, nature, and art at play” was created as part of an Artist Initiative grant awarded by the Minnesota State Arts Board and was recently exhibited at the Andersen Horticultural Library at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
These abstract compositions are inspired by my lifelong appreciation of birds. Growing up in Chicago, my interest was sparked as I watched the backyard birds that my mother loved to feed. After moving to Minnesota, my birding universe exploded as I discovered countless new species through field trips and ornithology classes.
In “Flights of Fantasy,” I interpreted birds from five Minnesota habitats—deciduous woodlands, boreal forests, lakes and rivers, wetlands, and grasslands. To research this work, I studied rare book illustrations at the Andersen Horticultural Library and documented bird behavior and habitats on field trips.
It is an honor to exhibit “Flights of Fantasy" at the MacRostie Art Center. I think the work is a natural fit for northern Minnesota, where so many of our birds migrate to breed and raise their young.
What do you hope others will gain from viewing your artwork in this exhibit, specifically?
By combining my art with my appreciation for birds and nature, I hope that viewers will experience a fresh look at our Minnesota birds and where they live.
All members of the public are encouraged to view the new exhibitions through the MAC’s website or in person at the MacRostie Art Center. For more information about Susan Feigenbaum and her work, please visit her website – www.susanfeigenbaum.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.