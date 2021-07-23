New exhibit will highlight connections to Mississippi River

The Itasca County Historical Society (ICHS) is in the process of developing a new exhibit highlighting the area’s connections to the Mississippi River.
According to ICHS Executive Director Lilah Crowe, Megan Christianson representing the Mississippi River Commission approached ICHS with the proposal that the museum become an interpretive site for the Itasca County portion of the Mississippi River. After the ICHS Board of Directors approved the application, fundraising and construction began during the Covid-19 crisis.
While workers came in behind the scenes by themselves to put in the temporary walls, volunteers began right away to gather information on the Serpentine portion of the river south of Blackberry. Minnesota Timber & Millwork from Rajala Forestry donated birch boards for the East Wall. Artist Peggy Hagan began the River Wall, a muriel that is 16 feet long on the North Wall.
When Dan Rabbit came in and volunteered to make the entrance sign, the only directive from Crowe was that the title to the room “River Room” had to be on it somewhere.
“Dan did an awesome job using his talent to actually tell a story,” commented Crowe.
Rabbit’s work can be purchased at CRAFTED in the Central Square Mall, where the Village Book Store used to be.
An open house for the River Room Exhibit will be in October.
“Stop in at the historical society and see the process as we now are putting together the wild rice story,” added Crowe.
