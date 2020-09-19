New Beginnings working to keep kids safe

When it comes to child safety, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week (Sept. 20-26) is an excellent time to refresh your knowledge of child car safety seats. When properly installed and used, they save lives and greatly reduce the likelihood of severe injuries in the event of an accident. Unfortunately, it is estimated that almost half of child safety seats are not installed properly.
To address this issue, New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center (NBPCC) has been offering car seat safety and installation instruction since 2016. Parents and caregivers can work with a certified car seat technician to learn how to install their car seat correctly and stay current with the safety recommendations as a child’s age, weight, and height can all play a factor when determining proper equipment usage. An installation demonstration is performed as well as a car seat checkup to assure it fits and works in that vehicle.
The program also includes free infant car seats to help families in need. NBPCC is able to give away infant car seats through the generosity of Minnesota Power, Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, the Diocese of Duluth, and the Daybreakers Kiwannis Club. To date, NBPCC has provided 110 individuals with car seat education and given away 80 car seats.
Of the six Child Passenger Safety Technicians in Itasca County, NBPCC has two including their Program Coordinator, Tammi Helmuth and Nurse Manager, Amanda Wheelock, R.N. The other four are spread among Child Protection Services, Meds-1 Emergency Medical Service, Public Health and the Grand Rapids Police Station. However, only NBPCC offers the free new infant car seats along with the instruction.
To take advantage of this valuable community service or for more information about the variety of other free and confidential services offered, please contact New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center at 218-326-0404. NBPCC is a nonprofit organization located at 605 NW Fourth Street in Grand Rapids.
