New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center looks back on achievements

The big news from last year for New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center (NBPCC) was its expansion to occupy two offices: Grand Rapids and now Deer River as of fall 2021. The renovation of that building was largely a volunteer effort that was recently recognized by Lake Country Power with their Community Service Award for 2021. Those achievements along with the past year of services were reviewed in March at the Annual Meeting of the NBPCC Board of Directors, who also performed strategic planning and a financial review, and set goals. They had approved the 2022 budget and re-election of officers a few months prior.
The Board built upon directional statements that prioritized the purchase of an ultrasound machine for the Deer River office. A five-year plan was also developed to: expand the men’s program and post-abortive coping care; develop a maternity housing/transitional housing program; provide resources for families seeking help in discussing reproductive issues with their children; update the name and logo for better recognition (after survey results indicated this is needed), and pay off the debt loads on both buildings.
NBPCC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen families by providing a variety of services. Executive Director Amanda Jo Grovenburg explained the significant impact New Beginnings is making in the area by providing 1,715 services last year to 121 clients, including 37 pregnancy tests and 31limited obstetric ultrasounds with options counseling, distributing 13 portable cribs through the Cradle of Hope program, and 24 car seats with safety instruction. In addition, 1,135 education modules were completed by parents through the unique incentive program called Earn While You Learn. The “Parent Points” earned for their progress were then redeemed with 160 visits at NBPCC’s Boutique, which is stocked with baby care and maternity items. Committed to empowering mothers to nurse their newborns, NBPCC offered incentive gifts to mothers to nurse their infants after meeting with NBPCC’s certified lactation consultant, Amanda Wheelock, RN. NBPCC continued to offer support and training for fathers (with male mentors), adoption referral, a post-abortive program for those seeking healing, information about STIs, fetal development and sexual risk avoidance instruction for classrooms, referrals to access other community resources, prenatal vitamins, and gently used clothing.
Also noteworthy was overcoming the significant challenges created by the pandemic marked by the return of volunteers and the yearly fundraiser events. In addition, several appreciation events were held to honor the Deer River renovation group and later other key volunteers. Since NBPCC is primarily donor funded, a number of events are scheduled for 2022, according to Outreach Coordinator, Kathy Metzer, including the Annual Fundraiser Banquet to be held in early October, the Baby Bottle Drive between Mother’s and Father’s Days, and the 5K Your Way this summer.
The competent, committed staff continued in their mostly part-time positions and are key to accomplishing NBPCC’s mission, which is to offer compassion, hope, and help to empower people and promote life. Several staff requested reducing their own hours and new positions were created for Trudy Hasbargen, Deer River Site Coordinator and Kristina Hendrickson, Graphic Designer. Other staff besides the aforementioned are Jill Almendinger, Client Advocate, Tammi Helmuth, Program/Statistics Manager, Brenda Letendre, Boutique Manager/Post-Abortive Care Specialist, and Andrea Sanborn, Grant Writer.
The three newest members of the Board of Directors as of March 21, 2022 are: Barb Dorry-Reed, Pastor Patrick Lovejoy, and Sarah Tillotson. They joined Marilyn Carlson (Treasurer), Lee Ellies (Chair), Dr. Kion Hoffman (Medical Director), Dale Kaiser (Vice Chair), and Laurie Marshall (Secretary). Pastor Matt Boyd and Renee Weedeman stepped down after completing their three-year terms commendably.
The NBPCC leadership team wishes to express their gratitude to God for his provision through individuals, businesses, churches, and other organizations for their contributions, including those who have kept the Boutique shelves well stocked. Grants awarded last year came from the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, Knights of Columbus Council 2840, Lake Country Power, the MN Dept. of Health, and Northern Itasca Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Individuals interested in accessing New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center’s free and confidential services and practical resources for teens, women, men and families may text 218-256-2341 or call the Grand Rapids office (Tues. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wed. and Thur. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or the Deer River office (Mon. and Thur. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or email askanurse@newbeginningspregnancy.com.
