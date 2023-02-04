New Artisan Market: Bringing local vendors together

A new and growing shopping spot, Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique, officially opened to the public during Saturday, Jan. 21. The shop’s grand opening featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaway baskets, door prizes, hors d’oeuvres, and live music.
“We had so many people walking through the door,” said Ally Erickson, owner and creator of Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique.
“Everyone was smiling and had good comments.”
Erickson is originally from Mora, Minn. She moved to Grand Rapids a year and a half ago.
In Mora, she had a boutique out of a trailer.
“It was an ice fish house we turned into a boutique,” she said. “Gypsy Creek Boutique is the trailer.”
With this trailer boutique, Erickson did multiple pop-up shops throughout the summer, as well as frequented the Nightmaker’s Market at Hotel Rapids. It’s here where Erickson made some great connections with other vendors and got her name established within the community.
Once the month of November rolled around, it was time to put away the trailer boutique for storage. Yet, Erickson was on the hunt for a spot she could still sell and vendor through the vendor. As she was looking, the current location of Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique showed up at the perfect time.
“I was trying to look for options for the winter months,” she said. “This place just fell into my lap, and it was so good.”
With the new current space, she wanted to make it into a maker’s market.
“I brought in all those connections I made over the summer and asked a bunch of people if they
kinda wanted to make this a maker’s space; artisan market.”
Many people were on board and in support of the idea of the artisan market; so much so that they were able to make it a reality in just a short two weeks!
“We put this place together in two weeks,” she said with a smile. “And now here we are.”
She had toured the space in the first week of November, and instantly loved it. The next week and a half she had multiple vendors she wanted to feature also tour the space. After that, they all got to work, and opened up Black Friday.
“It was just amazing because all of these small businesses that I pitched my idea to had no idea what my brain was coming up with, because the space was a blank slate!”
All of the small businesses had complete faith in Erickson though, and they had a successful Black Friday.
Within the Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique, there are 13 small, local business vendors featured within the market.
“We wanted a unique shopping experience with a trendy feel to it,” said Erickson about the set up of all of the vendors within the space.
Within the market, each vendor has their own spot, but also some mesh together in styling as well. One of the most unique aspects of this artisan boutique, is that the vendors are constantly switching up and adding products. Many times customers will never come in and see the same products twice, or have the same shopping experience twice, because there is always something new.
Erickson recalls just this last Small Business Saturday, when a customer bought seven different items and products, all of which were from a different vendor.
“I remember telling her ‘You just supported seven different small businesses”,” she said. “It was just so cool how she made seven different people smile.”
While there are 13 small business vendors that are currently a part of the artisan market and Erickson hopes to increase that number even more.
“Right now we have 13 businesses in here, and I would like to get up to 20,” she said. “So we’re still looking for more vendors.”
While Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique was open Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, its regular hours didn’t begin until December, and Erickson waited until the holidays were over to have the actual Grand Opening of the boutique.
Another unique aspect of the Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique is that every month it holds various Wednesday night classes you can take. These classes so far consist of cooking and baking classes, as well as various craft classes.
“The next step for the store is that it’ll be branching out into an actual classroom,” said Erickson.
Right now the classes are held in a space at the back of the store. With that being said, there is a separate room within the store that Erickson is currently in the works to make into a classroom for these Wednesday night classes to utilize.
“If you sign up for a class, you get a 10% store-wide discount,” said Erickson. “We’re not open Wednesdays, so if you sign up for the classes, you get exclusive entrance to the store for the class and time to shop around.”
This upcoming month of February, there is Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookie Decorating class, a Dried Floral Milk Vase making class, a Honey Infusion class, and a Buffalo Plaid Minnesota class. Details about these classes can be found both in-store and online.
The regular business hours of Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
If you’re looking for a unique shopping experience, or a fun new class to take to express your creativity, all while supporting our local small businesses, make sure to check out this new hot spot: Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique.
