New Artisan Market: Bringing local vendors together

A new and growing shopping spot, Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique, officially opened to the public during Saturday, Jan. 21. The shop’s grand opening featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaway baskets, door prizes, hors d’oeuvres, and live music.

“We had so many people walking through the door,” said Ally Erickson, owner and creator of Gypsy Creek Artisan Boutique.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments