The Jaques Art Center and Museum is presenting the paintings and photography of Chip Borkenhagen from Friday, July 2 through August 28, 2021. Artist reception will be on July 10 from noon until 3:00 p.m. This show will feature approximately 60 pieces of oil paintings, photography, and sculpture. The Jaques Gallery is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.. from Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout the summer. Located just across the street from the courthouse, this intriguing art center and museum resides in the original (now completely renovated) Carnegie Library building on highway 210 in downtown Aitkin. Borkenhagen’s work incorporates a variety of styles and genre, and many of the pieces are available for sale. Admission is always free.

Jaques invites you to see the show, learn about the very talented, internationally renowned Francis Lee Jaques, and shop and dine in beautiful downtown Aitkin Minnesota.

