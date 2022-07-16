NEMBA to recognize area authors

For the past three decades, the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards have recognized books that substantially represent the history, culture, heritage, and lifestyle of northeastern Minnesota. In 2021, longtime award coordinators at the Kathryn A. Martin Library at the University of Minnesota Duluth announced that due to staffing changes, the university library would no longer organize the awards. In early 2022, Twin Ports-based non-profit, the Lake Superior Writers, announced that they would be the new NEMBA coordinators.
The nomination period opened in February 2022, inviting submissions of books published in 2020 and 2021 in six different categories: Fiction, Poetry, Non-Fiction, Memoir, Children’s Literature, and Art/Photography. In each category with three or more nominations, a Winner and an Honorable Mention will be selected, honoring authors, publishers, poets, photographers, and illustrators with a cash prize and a plaque.
The nominated books will be reviewed by Reading Teams for each category. Volunteer readers applied to join the teams in the spring and will read and evaluate the books throughout the summer and early fall. The winners and honorable mentions will be announced in early October.
In previous years, the winners were announced at an in-person awards ceremony. Due to the change in award organizers and the uncertainties of COVID, there will be no public event for presenting the awards this year.
This year, 38 books were nominated for NEMBA. Due to a lack of nominations in the category, there will be no award given for Art/Photography this year.
