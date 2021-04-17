Did you know there is crisis funding available for residents in the Greater Itasca Area? Has COVID-19 created a crisis in your life? If you, or someone you know, are in need of crisis funding, you can get help through the Itasca County Sharing Fund. Crisis funding is for basic life-sustaining need items (food, shelter, clothing and health needs) and basic well-being and human dignity needs (transportation, employment and workforce issues) that are not available from other sources. In 2020, the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, the organization that manages the Sharing Fund, granted over $100,000 to residents in need.
Requests for crisis funding can only be made through an approved agency, such as health and human service agencies, churches, schools, sheriff, police, fire and paramedic units. First Call 211 is an example of one of those agencies. You can reach First Call 211 by calling 211 or you can visit their website at www.firstcall211.net.
