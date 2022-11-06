Been nearly six months since reporting on Idaho Avenue at Big Bass Lake, a little North of
Highway #2. Daughter and spouse had then just begun work on new home building project. Now, with deer season about to begin and Winter approaching, lots of action at Idaho Avenue’s cabin.
On-grade slab, in-slab heat piping, water supply, electricity and septic system are in place. Wall frames are up and roof truss installation is finished. Roofing, siding and windows come next. Enclosure race with Winter is on! Son-in-law handyman, with helping friends, is leading the way and doing most of the work with some learning along the way; much courage and
confidence there. Handyman and spouse are relocating from cabin to Winter quarters at
nearby Pincherry Grove Resort for their second winter while hoping to continue with inside
construction progress at Idaho Avenue. This old adventurer will temporarily move into newly vacated cabin for some of this year’s deer season as kids relocate for another Winter. Deer season has evolved into a different game for this old man with neuropathy in feet and legs, plus
packing pacemaker; regulatory permission assures ATV transportation as needed. Scouting produced two promising locations along a cleared power line with crossing game trails, about two miles from that Idaho Avenue cabin. Plan is to spend a couple hours early and late each day waiting for travelling whitetail backstrap supply at those locations. Mid-day lunch and woodstove attention at cabin provide safe comfort; as well, cell phone reception is good with help handy if needed. Far cry from younger-year outdoor adventures as this semi-handicapped old outdoorsman now worries a bit about falling, getting into trouble and causing others’ concern or discomfort. It’s that “semi-handicapped” condition slowly getting worse that led several years ago to downsizing, simplifying and relocating from Idaho mountains back to this fine city at once-grand rapids of our dandy river with Idaho Avenue cabin at Big Bass Lake. This could be his final deer hunt following a lifetime of serious North American outdoor and corporate adventures with smoke and fire.
So, there’s lots of comings and goings at Idaho Avenue these days; lots of old dreams as well as new dreams while old generation sees more in rear view mirror and new generation sees more through windshield out front—“Heaven seems a little closer in a home beside the water” for new generation, at a good lake in a good neighborhood. Lots of history here in 43 years so far with more to come as many family dreams move toward fulfillment in our Northland. All feels warm and comfortable with this part of our gift of life, North of Highway #2 at “Idaho Avenue”.
