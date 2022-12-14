The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for a regular meeting Dec. 5. Additionally the annual Truth in Taxation forum was held after the meeting. During the regular meeting, the board heard from Chair Kristin Klinefelter on the work of the District 318 Endowment Fund committee.

The mission statement of the Endowment Fund states, “The District 318 Endowment Fund represents a community-based effort to provide supplemental funding, independent of the school budget, to assist and enhance the education of the students in Independent School District 318 public schools.”


