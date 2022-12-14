The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for a regular meeting Dec. 5. Additionally the annual Truth in Taxation forum was held after the meeting. During the regular meeting, the board heard from Chair Kristin Klinefelter on the work of the District 318 Endowment Fund committee.
The mission statement of the Endowment Fund states, “The District 318 Endowment Fund represents a community-based effort to provide supplemental funding, independent of the school budget, to assist and enhance the education of the students in Independent School District 318 public schools.”
Klinefelter shared that the Endowment Fund was able to raise $15,000 last year. The group focused their efforts on writing letters to request donations and found this was the most successful way to raise money.
Established in 1977, the District 318 Endowment Fund works to support teachers and staff through funding projects that focus on creative analysis, problem solving, inquiry and thinking skills. One of the ways they do this is through a grant process that teachers can apply to for financial support for special projects or activities. According to the Endowment Fund’s website, criteria for grant applications include:
Benefit to students is clearly presented.
Preference may be given to projects that demonstrate creativity and innovation.
The project could be replicated if successful and/or impacts a large number of students.
The project is not currently a district-funded activity.
The project cannot fund staff extra-duty pay, substitute teacher pay or continuing education opportunities.
The grant committee received 81 requests for grants this year totalling over $100,000.The committee was able to grant about 76 of those requests totalling just under $70,000. Board member David Marty asked Klinefelter about any noteworthy requests from the grant process. She shared that many of the requests are for transportation of students to the Reif Performing Art Center.
Other highlights include a collaborative writing/art project between kindergartens and senior students at Bigfork school; activities for physical education classes such as pickleball equipment; and the Youth Water Summit.
The Endowment Fund highlighted one of their key donors, Jim Schneeweis in their report. Over the last three years, Shnewiess has given over $35,000 to the Endowment Fund. The majority of his gifts have been allocated specifically toward the grant funds. Schneeweis is a long time substitute teacher with the district.
“He is an honorary member now of our granting committee,” said Klinefelter.
She added that he really likes supporting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), speech and debate, and the arts.
“He loves our kids and our teachers and he loves subbing for them,” said Klinefelter. “And that’s why we do this. It’s amazing.”
The Endowment Fund committee also has been focused on thanking all district teachers and staff. One of the ways they did this was by bringing over 650 cookies to all of the schools in the district to share with the staff.
Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting provided an update on district facilities projects and requested approval of the Southwest School construction documents for bidding. The board approved the request.
Principal Clayton Lindner provided a written report on the Itaskin Education Center for the board.
The board approved an ice rink construction and maintenance agreement with the City of Grand Rapids. This agreement has no financial impact on the school district. The City of Grand Rapids will be taking down the ice rink near Murphy School and will be relocating the ice rink to an area between Robert J. Elkington Middle School and East Rapids Elementary School. In the agreement, the school district is just responsible for providing the location for the ice rink.
“It’s just limited to cooperating with the city. They take care of everything,” stated Superintendent Matt Grose.
Additionally, Grose shared that the City of Grand Rapids has been assisting with the district’s Indian Education Program as they work to establish a cultural education site near the ice rink’s location. The city has helped create an approach to bring materials to the site. Grose said the Anishinaabe Gikinoo'amaadiwin - Ojibwe Education Program recently received a $150,000 grant from the Blandin Foundation to construct the site.
In other business, the board took action on the following agenda items:
Approved minutes of November 15, 2022 regular school board meeting.
Approved a Permission to Post .2 FTE Gifted & Talented ESP position.
Approved a Resolution to accept donations and gifts for July ($1,870), August ($100), September 2022 ($11,575).
Approved a Resolution for IRA Civic Center lease agreement with City of Grand Rapids.
Accepted first reading of the following policies: 209 Code of Ethics; 210 Conflict of Interest - School Board Members; 410 Family and Medical Leave Policy; 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults; and 599 Memorials for Deceased Students or Staff.
The board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Charles Burress, Maintenance Technician transfer hire; Evan Card, Custodian replacement hire; Janice Carr, ESP Retirement; Rebecca Jones, Student Advocate replacement hire; Vicky Larson, Custodian replacement hire; Tonya Neuhaus, Custodian transfer hire; Katherine Ross, ESP replacement hire; Annalise Schmitz, Coach replacement hire; Shane Williams, Master Electrician replacement hire; and Emma Youngkin, Bigfork Junior High Girls Basketball Coach replacement hire
