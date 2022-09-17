The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Sept.13 for a regular session meeting. Greg Stoltz, environmental services coordinator, provided the board with an update on recent activities in the department including the Fight Blight Tire event.

“The Fight Blight Tire Event was countywide for nine days,” Stoltz shared. “Itasca County has 12 outlying canister sites and one transfer station that were used as drop off sites during the event.”

