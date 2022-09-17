The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Sept.13 for a regular session meeting. Greg Stoltz, environmental services coordinator, provided the board with an update on recent activities in the department including the Fight Blight Tire event.
“The Fight Blight Tire Event was countywide for nine days,” Stoltz shared. “Itasca County has 12 outlying canister sites and one transfer station that were used as drop off sites during the event.”
Itasca county residents were invited to drop off their unneeded passenger-vehicle sized or smaller tires at any of the various sites for no charge. At the meeting, Stoltz said they anticipated a large turnout, but were surprised at the actual volume of tires brought in.
“We have already hauled in approximately 150 tons from the outlying Canister Sites with a few more loads expected next week,” said Stoltz. “I anticipate we will ship out approximately 250 tons of tires all from this event.”
The approximate 16 semi-truck loads of tires are going to be picked up by Liberty Tire at the beginning of October. Liberty Tire, a business located in Savage, Minn., recycles the tires and turns them into reusable materials at the facility. At the meeting, Stoltz shared that one of the ways Liberty Tire recycles the tires is by grinding up the rubber parts and dyeing them different colors to be used on playgrounds.
The estimated cost to the county, based on conversations between Stoltz and Liberty Tire, would be between $50,000 to $70,000. Commissioner Leo Trunt shared that he heard positive feedback at a township association meeting, but people were also asking him about how the county paid for the event.
“Last fall, the Commissioners approved the Environmental Services Department, to pay for events like this one, from our Solid Waste Budget,” explained Stoltz. “It’s one of the many ideas the Board had to help Itasca County Fight Blight. We are already talking about what we can do next to help clean-up even more.”
Stoltz and other commissioners shared the sentiment that if the county decides to host an event like this next year, the turnout will probably be the same or less.
“I don’t know if we would ever have one that large again, but there were a lot of tires,” Stoltz said.
“I agree with your assumption that you’re not going to collect as many next year,” Commissioner Terry Snyder added.
Commissioner Burl Ives asked Stoltz a few questions about the use of the tires including whether they could be resold or used as fill to cover up landfills. Stoltz shared they did not find any ways to resell them and that using the tires in landfills would create a bigger problem.
“They are more of a catastrophe than they’re worth in landfills because landfills are known for lightning strikes just because of all the stuff that’s in the ground,” Stoltz said. “And we just had a fire this spring up [Hwy.] 38 because of a lightning strike and demo. And the tires usually start on fire and get it going the fastest. So the state says to avoid using them.”
Stoltz also stated they did not have any issues with non-Itasca county residents bringing in their tires, although it wasn’t possible to check every person’s ID at the time.
“We hear all the time from people who want us to help the communities out with blight, and I talked to several people who participated in this tire event,” Commissioner Ben DeNucci commented. “So I think it was a job well done. I think people are generally supportive and I think it would be great to do it again.”
Other business
In other business, the board approved the minutes of the September 6, 2022 work session.
Commissioner Warrants with a check date of Sept. 16, 2022 were approved for the amount of $1,626,552.82.
A number of new county employees were recognized including: Matthew Reasoner, Corrections Deputy, Sheriff’s Department; Rachel Duell, Social Worker, Family Services Division, Health & Human Services Department; and Deirdre Johnston, Mechanic/Welder, Transportation Department.
Other employees who accepted transfers or promotions were also recognized including: Lindsey Staydohar, IMCare Medical Support Specialist, who has accepted a job transfer to the position of Human Services Support Specialist, Health & Human Services Department; Dan Neary, Land Department, who has accepted a promotion from Forester to District Forester; and Cara Scott who has accepted a job transfer from Administrative Support, Recorder Department to Legal Support Specialist, Health & Human Services Department.
Commissioners also approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following items:
• Approved new tobacco license for Northern Star Cooperative Services dba: Cenex Convenience Center of Grand Rapids located at 105 SE 29th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
• Authorized IMCare Director and County Board chair to sign the contract between Dr. Peter Friedlieb and IMCare for Interim Medical Director services, effective 8/22/22.
• Authorized IMCare Director and County Board chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Eir Med LLC.
• Approved a Public Hearing for New Canister Site South of Grand Rapids on Oct. 11, 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.