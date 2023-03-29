The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association, six county jails and other partners have joined together in a pilot project designed to help children and incarcerated parents maintain family ties. Having an incarcerated parent can lead to an increased risk of illness, poor mental health, substance abuse and poor academic outcomes, according to research done in partnership between the University of Minnesota and Wilder Research. However, staying connected can reduce some of the negative health and other impacts incarceration can have on children.

As counselors with the Grand Rapids school district know, Itasca County’s high prevalence of those who have experienced adverse childhood experiences like incarcerated parents have an increased risk of physical and mental health issues over time.


