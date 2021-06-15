Do you love chickadees? Then you will be excited about something that is happening at the Mississippi River Pedestrian Bridge by KAXE in Grand Rapids: the city is converting a 2500 square foot area into a space filled with native plants, and you are invited to participate!
Any plant species that existed here before the arrival of European settlers is considered to be native to this area, and plant restoration experts typically try to source seeds or plants from within a 100-mile radius of a project site. Native plants do not include any cultivars or variants; they must come from the historical seed source to be authentic.
There are a lot of reasons to be excited about native plants. They are exceptionally hardy, meaning that they can withstand the weather extremes that Minnesota offers. They often have deep or dense root systems that help hold soil in place, decreasing erosion on steep slopes and hillsides. Native plants’ extensive root networks create pathways for rainwater and snowmelt to trickle down into the soil, decreasing the amount of stormwater runoff and pollution getting into our lakes and rivers. And those chickadees you love? Chickadees may eat sunflowers at your birdfeeders, but they depend on caterpillars to feed their babies in the spring. The butterflies and moths that those caterpillars come from lay their eggs on native plants – often targeting one or two plant species (think about Monarch butterflies’ dependence on milkweed …). If the moths can’t find the ‘right’ native plant species then there won’t be caterpillars for the chickadees to feed to their babies. This is nature’s delicate web of life.
Through a partnership with Itasca Waters, the North Central Research and Outreach Center has been growing native plants, and 150 of these plants will be used in the planting at the Mississippi River Pedestrian Bridge. The four species being used are all perennials that go dormant in the winter and begin to regrow every spring; they also spread by seed and/or below-ground rhizomes. These plants, which all attract and support pollinators, include:
Fragrant giant hyssop (Agastache foeniculum). This plant is in the mint family so it has a square stem and a pleasant anise scent that is noticeable when the leaves are crushed. It reaches about 3’ in height and has a lavender flower spike at the top of the plant that blooms most of the summer. It grows best in dry, well-drained soil and full sun but is adaptable to a range of site conditions.
Flat-topped aster (Doellingeria umbellata). Typical of plants in the aster family, this one blooms late-summer and fall. It has broad, flat clusters of white flowers with yellow/tan centers on top of stiff stems that are typically 2-3’ tall but can get much taller. Leaves are narrow and pointed on both ends. It does well in areas that are moist and at least partially sunny.
Common ox-eye (Heliopsis helianthoides). Also known as oxeye sunflower or false sunflower, this plant in also in the aster family. It blooms throughout the summer with yellow flowers and yellowish/brown centers on stems 3-5’ in height. Individual flower petals are often notched at the tip. It grows best in sunny sites with well-drained soil but is tolerant of a range of conditions.
Wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa). Like the hyssop, this plant is a member of the mint family, and it has a pleasant minty or citrus-y scent. Its lavender flowers have been described as ‘ragged pompoms.’ It grows 2-4’ tall and blooms mid- to late summer. Commonly planted as a cultivar called beebalm, it thrives in a variety of conditions from dry to moist, sunny to partly shady.
In addition to the potted plants, a mixture of grass and flower seeds will be sown at the site. The mixture will include at least six grass species and 21 flower species, mimicking the diverse plant community that was here hundreds of years ago. So when the moths and butterflies show up, looking for a specific plant to lay their eggs on, they have a good chance of finding it.
Besides the work being done by the City of Grand Rapids, area ag and FFA students repotted the seedlings into larger containers earlier this spring, and an Itasca Waters Shoreland Volunteer, Jeff Poenix, is designing the planting. Are you interested in being a part of this project? Volunteers are welcome to help plant on Thursday, June 17, starting at 10 a.m. No need to register ahead, just show up. Are you interested in adding native plants into your own space, for chickadees, pollinators, and cleaner water? Check out Itasca Waters (itascawaters.org) and Blue Thumb (bluethumb.org) to learn more.
