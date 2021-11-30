The local North Country Spurs Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) donated 76 turkeys to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The turkeys were distributed to families in need for Thanksgiving.
Founded in 1973, the NWTF raises funds to purchase the turkeys with their annual banquet held in February. The organization's mission statement reads, "The NWTF is dedicated to the conservation of the wild turkey and the preservation of our hunting heritage."
For more information about NWTF, call the Winter's at (218) 999-7386. Second Harvest Food Bank serves seven counties in northeastern Minnesota and is located at 2222 Cromell Drive in Grand Rapids. Pictured (from left) are Carrie Barsness, Jean and Scott Winter from the NWTF, Josh Finken, Jim Meyer, and Shannon Dibb.
