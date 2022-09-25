Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 24 as Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota. Saturday also is National Public Lands Day, and the first day of Take a Kid Hunting weekend, offering the state a triple opportunity to highlight the hunting, fishing, and other recreational, environmental, and economic benefits of Minnesota’s public lands and waters.

“Minnesota has a rich tradition of hunting and angling, and a bright future promoting these traditions to the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “Hunters have played a critical role in preserving our state’s public lands — from wildlife restoration and wetland preservation, to forest management and environmental protection.”

