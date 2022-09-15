A weeklong celebration kicked off this Sunday, Sept. 11, and Majestic Pines Senior Living is joining tens of thousands of assisted living communities across the country for the festivities.
National Assisted Living Week® – officially sponsored by First Quality in 2022 – continues through Saturday, Sept. 17, and Majestic Pines Senior Living honors this year’s theme, “Joyful Moments.”
“This year’s National Assisted Living Week allows us to celebrate and create new, special memories together,” said Lynn Wirtanen Activity Director of Majestic Pines Senior Living. "'Joyful Moments’ reflects the strong family connection between residents and staff while providing an opportunity for local communities to celebrate the individuals who live and work in assisted living and learn more about this sector of long term care.”
While adhering to safety requirements and precautions in place for COVID, a celebration is offered this week at Majestic Pines Senior Living: Food Trucks & Car Show, Sept. 14, 4 - 6 p.m. outdoors at 1614 Golf Course Rd Grand Rapids, Minn. This celebration is open to the public.
“We encourage members of the community to keep in touch and visit Majestic Pines Senior Living’s social media pages to stay informed during National Assisted Living Week,” added Wirtanen. “Also, engaging with our residents safely is a rewarding experience and makes a tremendous difference in their lives.”
Food trucks will include Bobcats Lunchbox, Borealis Creamery and Teresa’s Wicked Tasty Food.
The Northern Cruisers Car Club will provide vintage cars (weather dependent). All are welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.