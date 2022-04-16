Nashwauk-Keewatin Band receives grant from Nashwauk Area Community Fund

The Nashwauk-Keewatin Band received $1,000 from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund to purchase band instruments for N-K students. The Nashwauk-Keewatin Band was one of seven recipients of grants totaling $25,000 awarded by the Nashwauk Area Community Fund (NACF) in 2021. Musical instruments are expensive, so many students rely on the school to provide them with an instrument. With the proper musical tools, students can flourish and thrive in the musical arts. With funds from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund, it is possible to put instruments in the hands of students who need them. The band program performs in parades, pep-bands, football games, homecoming coronations, Memorial Day services, and more, providing learning opportunities for students and enjoyment for the community.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a community-based fund providing discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for local citizens and provide a way for citizens and businesses to give to their local community. This fund serves nonprofit organizations in Nashwauk, Keewatin, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Goodland and Swan Lake areas. For more information about the Nashwauk Area Community Fund, or to donate, you can go to their website at www.nashwaukfund.org.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation is the financial managing agent for NACF and has been connecting donors' charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area a better place to live. You can also donate to NACF online at www.gracf.org/donate and get more information by visiting www.gracf.org or calling 218-999-9100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.