The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) in Grand Rapids offers a support group for individuals who have family or close friends who struggle with mental illness. The support group was formerly facilitated by Mary Schell and recently has transitioned to Judy Benham. Here is what they have to say about their experience:
Mary Schnell
How did you get your start with NAMI?
My husband and I attended a 12-week family-to-family group. We met family member’s in the same situation as us. NAMI got us through a tough period of our lives. The group is powerful. You develop empathy for people and see Hope for the future.
What did you enjoy most about running the support groups?
The NAMI Family Support Group is autonomous and a safe place to talk. What is said in the group stays in the group. I was afraid to talk to people outside of the Support Group because of what they would think of me. It’s a heavy burden to bear. You can open up and not be judged. When people shared I remembered what it was like when we were struggling. Mental illness is a brain disease. It should be treated like you would treat family members with cancer or diabetes.
Who benefits the most from the program? When dealing with a child, a parent often feels guilty about the past. Through the support group you learn to put your energy into today and not dwell on the past and what you cannot change. You recognize the family member’s good traits. The oldest members in the group help the new members think differently about the situation. Individuals gain new perspectives and concentrate on what is going well.
What would you say to someone who is interested in attending the support group?
The NAMI Family Support Group is for those with a family member dealing with a mental health problem. We support each other and what is shared in the group is confidential. You make new friendships. Mental illness can happen in any family and our society needs to view it as an illness.
Judy Benham
What has the transition been like from Mary to you?
I am a certified family peer trainer, and I have found resources through my work at the Kiesler Wellness Center that have helped me become a facilitator. I feel comfortable because I have knowledge and experience so I can make recommendations to participates. I feel like I can relate and I have found things that have benefitted me. I come alongside the participants and I also feel like I gain from the sharing time. I get something I didn’t know I needed and then I can turn around and share that with someone else, and that I why I do what I do. We have universal feelings that bring common ground, even though I have only facilitated two family support groups. I have run other groups and I can bring that experience to the table.
How would you describe your role as a facilitator?
I want to provide an open, welcoming, safe platform for people to come and have what they are looking for and bring it to them. I try not to step in and be the first one to talk. It is about opening the conversation up and allowing the group to offer feedback to other members who are sharing. The group takes on its own autonomy when you step back and let the group talk, and I just facilitate the conversation. NAMI is about human to human contact. It is feeling out what people need, and sometimes that is recommending outside resources and other times it is just listening. As a peer support specialist, the past five years I learned to get a sense of how much a person can handle when emotions are going on.
Monthly NAMI support meetings are held every third Tuesday 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information call (218) 999-7658 or email gr.mn.nami@gmail.com for a Zoom link. To join the NAMI mailing list and receive the newsletter for upcoming events or become a member, check out the NAMI website http://www.namigrandrapidsmn.org/ and follow them on Facebook to stay up to date with NAMI.
