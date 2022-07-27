NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) resources, community-focused classes, and support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, partners, and parents. 

Black adults are more likely to experience sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness than white adults. Suicide rates for Indigenous youth are over double. Asian American adults are less likely to have received mental health treatment. For Latin American immigrants, migration can contribute to depression, suicide, and stress. Despite these and other needs, BIPOC communities frequently remain underserved in mental health research and unable to access care. Systemic inequities, implicit biases, and discrimination contribute to ongoing disparities for these populations.

