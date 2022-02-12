This week, Nashwauk-Keewatin school district voters approved a referendum to invest $47.7 million to build a new school and attached community wellness center. Preliminary election night results indicated that ballot question No. 1, authorizing the new PreK-12 school, passed on a vote of 839 to 237. The second ballot question, authorizing the community wellness center, passed by a vote of 697 to 362.
“The passage of this referendum will mean a significant investment in the future of our community,” N-K school board chair, Lisa Peratalo said. “Residents have been well-aware of the challenges at our aging schools for many years. It took us a long time to get here, but I’m so glad to have the community’s support to move forward with our plan to provide a healthy and modern school for N-K students.”
The school board put forward the referendum to replace the district’s two 101-year-old schools based on a variety of facility needs, including extensive plumbing issues, HVAC systems in need of replacement and inadequate classroom spaces.
“Our partners at the IRRR, Itasca County, Sen. David Tomassoni, Rep. Julie Sanstede, Commissioner Ben DeNucci, U.S. Steel and so many others worked hard to help us put together this plan. We are grateful for their support for N-K,” said Peratalo.
Voter approval of the referendum fulfills one of the two remaining conditions for securing an $18 million IRRR grant that will help fund the project. The final grant requirement, a joint powers agreement between N-K and one or more neighboring school districts, will be developed by a working group of school district administrators and teachers.
The project’s design planning phase will begin this spring. Nashwauk-Keewatin residents will receive updates about opportunities to share ideas that will help shape the final design of the new building.
“Now that our community has given us clear direction, we can move ahead with the next steps of the plan,” said Superintendent Rae Villebrun.
Craig Menozzi, who assisted the district with their planning effort, believes that the community understood the need for something new. “I spent a lot of time talking to people about the process and the plan over the last couple of years. N-K residents asked great questions and provided valuable input throughout this process. The approval of the referendum shows our community’s deep commitment to our schools, and we’re very grateful for that.”
Students and staff will continue using the current buildings until the new building is ready, which is planned for the fall of 2024.
‘I want to thank everyone who voted and took part in this important decision,” Villebrun said. “This is an exciting next chapter for our community.”
